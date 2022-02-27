India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma & Co One Win Away From Equaling World Record

After taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will aim to affect a whitewash over Sri Lanka in the third and the final encounter on Sunday. Both teams will return to Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium to lock horns for one last time before shifting focus to red-ball format.

Team India on Saturday defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets, registering their 11th straight win in the shortest format; a streak that began with thrashing Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. It also helped India equal New Zealand’s record of most wins by a team in T20Is at home.

With 39 wins each, India and New Zealand share the top spot on the list. If the men in blue could clinch the third T20I on Sunday night, they will edge past the Kiwis with 40 victories from 61 games.

While New Zealand have 39 wins from 73 matches, India excel with the same number of victories in 60 matches. South Africa are placed third as they have won 37 T20Is out of 70, followed by West Indies (32) and Australia (31).

At the same time, Rohit Sharma became the most successful skipper in T20Is at home venues. He has successfully led India to 16 victories, surpassing the likes of England skipper Eoin Morgan and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

But what matters the most is India’s win in the third and the final T20I which is scheduled to be played on Sunday evening in Dharamsala. It will mark their 12th consecutive triumph; a record-streak that has only been achieved by Afghanistan and Romania.

The 2nd T20I on Saturday witnessed a blockbuster cricketing extravaganza. The HPCA Stadium was drenched in the rain of fours and sixes.

Sri Lanka, with the help of 18 boundaries and 7 sixes, mounted a huge score of 183 runs. In reply, the Indian middle-order played with the same intensity and hammered 17 boundaries and 8 maximums to finish the game with 17 balls to spare. India won the game by 7 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

