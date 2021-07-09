India vs Sri Lanka: After Batting Coach Grant Flower, SL's Data Analyst Tests COVID Positive

Sri Lanka’s Data Analyst GT Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their home white-ball series against India. It’s the second case of COVID-19 in the Sri Lankan camp, after batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive. The team had arrived from England, where they had played three ODIs and three T20Is. Recently, seven members of the English camp including three players had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their series against Pakistan.

“The Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G.T. Niroshan, has tested positive for Covid 19," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

“He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive.

“Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."

The development casts a shadow on the series, but reports have suggested that all players have tested negative.

All-rounder Dasun Shanaka is likely replace Kusal Perera as the captain of Sri Lanka’s team.

The 29-year-old, an explosive batsman and a seam bowler, will become Sri Lanka’s sixth captain in less than four years if he gets the job.

Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne and Perera had captained the side at some point since the start of 2018.

Shanaka had led the national team when it clean-sweeped Pakistan in a three-match T20I series in 2019.

India and Sri Lanka are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is, all matches in Colombo. The series starts with the first ODI on July 13.

