India vs Sri Lanka: Mathews Century Helps Sri Lanka to 264/7 in First Innings at Headingley

Leeds: Angelo Mathews' third One-Day International century - all against India - helped Sri Lanka to a total of 264/7 at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday (July 6). Mathews came in with Sri Lanka at 53 for 3, saw them slip to 55 for 4, and then revived them with a steady 113 off 128 balls.
He received good support from Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 53 in a 124-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, the early damage by Jasprit Bumrah who ended with 3-37 meant Sri Lanka had to settle for a moderate score.
Sri Lanka opted to bat first but got off to a poor start as they lost openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera within the Power Play, both caught behind to the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah.
Both batsmen looked to target Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hitting him for two boundaries each. But they had no clue against Bumrah, who began with two consecutive maidens including the wicket of the Sri Lankan captain. He followed it up with the wicket of Kusal Perera in his next over.
Bhuvneshwar conceded 36 runs from his first five overs, but he should have had Kusal Perera before Bumrah did if not for a drop catch by Kuldeep Yadav. Sri Lanka managed 52 for 2 in the first 10 overs, with Avishka Fernando beginning well with some lovely strokes even off Bumrah.
But things went downhill further as Ravindra Jadeja had Kusal Mendis stumped in his first over and Fernando gloved Hardik Pandya to Dhoni, looking to guide it towards third man. At 55 for 4 in the 12th over, Sri Lanka were in danger of folding for a poor total.
That's when Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne showed their experience and stepped up, batting through the middle overs without much risk. They knocked the spinners around and gradually rebuilt, without worrying too much about the scoring rate.
The scoring rate improved each time Bhuvneshwar came back to the attack - it seemed like Sri Lanka had decided to target him through the innings. Bhuvneshwar's day got worse when he dropped a simple catch off Mathews, then on 61, at long-on off Jadeja. The pacer eventually ended with figures of 10-0-73-1.
Thirimanne too steadily got past his half-century before he fell, looking to attack Kuldeep and ending the 124-run stand for the fifth wicket. Mathews kept them going for a while, going past his century.
However, Sri Lanka couldn't finish too strongly as they scored only 64 runs in the last ten overs.
