India vs Sri Lanka: Aravinda de Silva Lauds India for Appointing Rahul Dravid as U-19 Coach

A young Indian squad was elected for the Sri Lankan tour as the senior members of the team are in England for the upcoming Test series. The reins of the new squad have been given to Shikhar Dhawan who will get support from vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. For the Sri Lankan tour, veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the coach for the team. Indian cricket fans were delighted after BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) had announced the squad and coach for the Sri Lankan tour.

Back in 2015, Dravid was made the coach of India’s Under-19 team. Many youngsters have played under his supervision as they climbed through the ranks of U-19. Dravid has done an extremely phenomenal job at producing young talents. Now, during a media interaction, Sri Lanka legend and 1996 World Cup star Aravinda de Silva has praised the Indian cricket administration for placing Dravid as in charge of the U-19 team.

He was quoted by Telegraph, “When Rahul was appointed as the U-19 coach, I felt India did a great job.” De Silva shared that he has been trying to convince Mahela Jayawardene to take charge of country’s U-19 team but has not been successful.

Highlighting the importance of laying a strong foundation at U-19 stage, De Silva said that one learns about the necessary discipline, knowledge, strategy, and related matters. According to the Sri Lankan veteran, the U-19 stage is the foundation, and once it is laid properly, the progress becomes easier. Calling Dravid ‘very disciplined’, De Silva said that under his charge “the right kind of knowledge and discipline” will be enforced.

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in a limited overs series, starting from next week. The Indian team is full of youngsters and several cricketers, including Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, and Chetan Sakariya have got their maiden call.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here