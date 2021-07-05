India vs Sri Lanka: 'As Rahul Sir is There, One Will Expect Discipline in the Dressing Room'

It was the U-19 World Cup of 2019 and the combo of skipper Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid worked wonders, as they took India to another title. Once again the duo are together for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is. Shaw talked about working with Dravid once again and said that it will be a “different kind of mazaa."

“The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing… He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them, is just out of this world," Shaw told Indian Express.

Dravid is one of the best coaches in the country currently and Shaw expects him to bring “discipline in the dressing room".

“As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I’m looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. This tour, I just have to grab the opportunity," the 21-year-old added.

Meanwhile, former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim is of the opinion that opener Shubman Gill should not have travelled to the UK if he was aware of his injury. After the WTC final, India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England and the team is in a lurch due to Gill’s injury.

Karim went on to say that Gill should not have hidden the injury. He also opined that Mayank Agarwal deserves to be in the team now since Gill is not available. “I was surprised to see Shubman Gill hide his injury. He has been travelling for a long time with the Indian team. There are physios and other medical staff tracking the fitness of the players. It’s very surprising in the first place, how it happened and why it didn’t come up earlier,” Karim said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here