Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

62/0 (28.0)

New Zealand trail by 392 runs, MIN. 1.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

262/9 (89.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Banners, Posters and Placards Among Prohibited Items for First T20I

With the ACA treating this as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming IPL, where Rajasthan Royals will play a few games in Guwahati, details about the increased security measures are being kept closely guarded.

Cricketnext Staff |January 4, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Banners, Posters and Placards Among Prohibited Items for First T20I

For the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, fans will not be allowed to carry any placards or posters or banners for the game. Only men’s wallets, ladies handbags, mobile phones and vehicle keys will be permitted inside the ground.

Devajit Saikia, secretary Assam Cricket Association, also told Hindustan Times that marker pens were prohibited.

In the company of the Commissioner of Police MP Gupta, the secretary made it clear that these were only security measures and had nothing to do with the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and cited a stone breaking the Australia team bus window after the T20I here in 2017.

“Everybody is concerned, not just the people of Assam. This is an international event and will have heightened security measures,” Saikia said. “We have to be prepared.”

Regarding the posters and banners Saikia clarified that it was because an arrangement between the BCCI and a beverage multi-national had ended, information about which the local board only recently.

A BCCI official added that while they were unaware of the ‘4’ and ‘6’ being prohibited to the game and that it was generally something the series sponsors take care of. “However, BCCI will abide by whatever the local authorities say on this,” said the official.

With the ACA treating this as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming IPL, where Rajasthan Royals will play a few games in Guwahati, details about the increased security measures are being kept closely guarded.

“We are going through the standard drill and have implemented sufficient number of security personnel,” Gupta said.

“Whatever security protocol we have to follow, we are,” said Saikia. “Nothing more, nothing less. No situation arose where the ACA or the BCCI were skeptical about holding this match. Following a timeline we have prepared for this for a month. That is why we are so relaxed,” said Saikia.

bannersfansGuwahati T20India vs Sri Lanka 2020PlacardsT20I

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more