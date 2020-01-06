India vs Sri Lanka | Batting-Friendly Indore Promises Action After Guwahati Disappointment
Sri Lanka are unlikely to forget December 22, 2017. That was the last time they faced India in a T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, and it turned out to be nothing short of a nightmare. Led by Rohit Sharma's 118 off 43 balls, India posted a whopping 260 for 5 in 20 overs, winning the game comfortably.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
