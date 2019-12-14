India vs Sri Lanka: BCCI, ACA to 'Monitor' Situation After Protests Due to Citizenship Amendment Bill
The BCCI and Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will be "closely monitoring" the security situation in Guwahati in the wake of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, keeping in mind the January 5 T20 International between India and Sri Lanka.
