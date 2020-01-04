Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka | Bumrah vs Fernando, Dhawan vs Malinga: Key Battles That Will Decide The Match

India take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is at Guwahati on Sunday, and with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan in the offing, there is much to look forward to for Indian supporters and cricket fans in general. Here, we take a look at the key battles that will determine the course of the match, as India look to get off to a good start in a T20 World Cup year.

Cricketnext Staff |January 4, 2020, 3:36 PM IST
India take on Sri Lanka in the first of three T20Is at Guwahati on Sunday, and with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan in the offing, there is much to look forward to for Indian supporters and cricket fans in general. Here, we take a look at the key battles that will determine the course of the match, as India look to get off to a good start in a T20 World Cup year.

Oshada Fernando vs Jasprit Bumrah

After being out of action for the best part of four months due to a stress fracture, Jasprit Bumrah makes his comeback in front of a home crowd at Guwahati. He was allowed to miss even the domestic competitions after the intervention of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, bubbled-wrapped to make sure he was given the best opportunity of being back to his best. He will take the new ball and will be up against the talented Oshada Fernando at the other end, who comes on the back of some good performances against Pakistan, albeit in the Test format. With the support of the entire stadium behind him, Fernando will be faced with the tough task of keeping one of the best bowlers in the world at bay, and should he succeed in doing that, he can lay the foundation for a potentially big Sri Lanka score.

Avishka Fernando vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Now 21, Avishka Fernando was picked straight from school cricket by Sri Lankan selectors, being touted as the next best batting prospect for the national team. Three years down the line, holding a T20I average of less than 20, it is fair to say he has not lived up to his potential yet. Making life tough for him in the middle order will be the wily Yuzvendra Chahal, who’s wickets in the drudge overs are key to India’s chances in the T20I format. Fernando though is a good player of spin, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this battle.

Angelo Mathews vs Shardul Thakur

Mathews has been called in to the Sri Lankan side after an absence of sixteen months from the shortest format of the game, and still remains one of the most key components in the team. Having scored 1055 runs and picked up 37 wickets in 72 T20Is, Mathews is an experienced campaigner. On the other hand, Shardul Thakur has proved himself to be a consistent performer for India in the T20 format. Should he get hold of one of his lethal Yorkers early on in Mathews’ innings, it will be a punch in the gut to the visitors who rely on Mathews to provide acceleration towards the end of the innings. If Thakur manages to do so, it will significantly increase India’s chances of a victory.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Lasith Malinga

Like Bumrah, Dhawan too is returning to the side after a knee injury kept him out of action. He is in good knick, having scored 140 recently in the Ranji Trophy and will look to provide India acceleration at the start of the innings. It is a significant series for him, with Rohit Sharma given a rest and KL Rahul in fine form at the moment to prove that he can still do a job in India’s batting line-up, with one eye on the T20 World Cup. However, Lasith Malinga is a tricky customer, and will fancy his chances against Dhawan who is an attacking batsman. That can only play into the Sri Lankan skipper’s favour. This is poised to be one of the most interesting battles under the lights in Guwahati.​

