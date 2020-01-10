India vs Sri Lanka | Clinical India Thrash Sri Lanka to Seal Series 2-0 in Pune

An all-round display helped India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International in Pune to win the series 2-0.
A 97-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and a late burst from Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur helped India score 201 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 123 in 15.5 overs .
Dhawan52) and Rahul (54) made half-centuries while Thakur (22 off 8) and Pandey (31 off 18) played crucial unbeaten cameos in the end. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 57 off 26 for Sri Lanka while the rest, barring Angelo Mathews (31 off 20) struggled. Navdeep Saini bagged three wickets for India while Washington Sundar and Thakur got two each.
India's innings was a see-saw contest; India's openers begen well before Sri Lanka dominated the middle overs with Lakshan Sandakan picking up three wickets and Wanindu Hasaranga getting one between the 10th and 13th overs. However, Manish and Thakur smashed 34 runs in the last two overs to give India momentum at the break.
Dhawan had a reprieve early on when Mathews, playing his first T20I since August 2018, was denied a wicket with Dasun Shanaka dropping a catch in the second over. Rahul and Dhawan then settled in as India scored 92/0 at the end of the first 10 overs.
Sri Lanka's spin duo then took over. Dhawan fell to Sandakan after making his fifty in the 11th over when he swept straight to deep midwicket. Sanju Samson started off with a first-ball six but was lbw to Hasaranga the next ball he faced.
Sandakan then had KL Rahul, who had also got his fifty, stumped. He then got Shreyas Iyer in the same over after which captain Virat Kohli finally walked in at number 6. Kohli and Manish took India past the 150-run mark but the former was run out after going for a suicidal second run in the 18th over. Lahiru Kumara then dismissed Washington Sundar off the very next ball and India were 167/6 at the end of the 18th over.
Thakur however smashed 22 runs off the eight balls he faced while Pandey ended the innings unbeaten on 31 off 18.
Sri Lanka's chase was never on as India's pacers struck immediately. Danushka Gunathilaka fell in the first over to Jasprit Bumrah, pulling him to mid on. Avishka Fernando hit a six but fell very next ball when he drove Thakur straight to point.
A suicidal run out saw the end of Oshada Fernando, before Navdeep Saini bowled Kusal Perera with a full ball. Sri Lanka were stuttering at 26 for 4 in the sixth over.
Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva fought back with a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket. They targeted the spinners, with Washington Sundar in particular going for plenty. Sri Lanka reached 78 for 4 in 10 overs but the fight didn't last too long as Mathews was caught at long-on one ball after hitting a six, Washington having the last laugh.
The resistance pretty much ended there, as wickets tumbled even as de Silva went past his half-century.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs Sri Lanka | Clinical India Thrash Sri Lanka to Seal Series 2-0 in Pune
An all-round display helped India thrash Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International in Pune to win the series 2-0.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 10, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Kohli Becomes Quickest to Reach 11000 International Runs as Captain
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Sri Lanka Are Skilled Lot, But Need Match Education: Mickey Arthur
Cricketnext Staff | January 9, 2020, 4:26 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Last Year Was Tough, But Will Plan Better This Year: Kuldeep Yadav
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings