India vs Sri Lanka | Driers, Rollers and Irons Fail to Help as Damp Conditions Force T20I to be Called Off

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled, as rain played spoilsport right before the start of play.
Conditions looked clear till the toss, which Indian captain Virat Kohli won and elected to field first, citing the dewy conditions as one of the reasons he decided to do so.
But just as the players were about to walk on to the field of play, rain started to pour, with the umpires choosing to wait about until 10PM to declare that the match had been called off.
The groundsmen toiled hard for two hours using steam iron, roller, and a big drier to clear up the dampness but it all turned out to be futile after water leaked into the covers.
Terming it a "school-boy error", cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lashed out at the ACA's negligence, while former India opener VVS Laxman called it an "elementary mistake" on the official broadcast.
"It's nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can't have an excuse at this level," Chopra said.
ACA secretary Devajit Saikia feigned ignorance, saying he has no idea about the seepage.
"Official reason is heavy downpour. Two spells of heavy showers did not allow the ground to be ready in such a short time," Saikia said.
"I've no idea about it. I've not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will get to know whether there were any lapses," he added.
The match would have seen Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan make a comeback to the starting lineup. Dhawan in particular would have been eager to impress, with the T20 World Cup looming later this year.
The next T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on the 7th of January at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.
(With PTI Inputs)
