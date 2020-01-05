Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

251 (95.4)

Australia lead by 243 runs
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

England lead by 264 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Driers, Rollers and Irons Fail to Help as Damp Conditions Force T20I to be Called Off

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled, as rain played spoilsport right before the start of play.

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 12:12 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Driers, Rollers and Irons Fail to Help as Damp Conditions Force T20I to be Called Off

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled, as rain played spoilsport right before the start of play.

Conditions looked clear till the toss, which Indian captain Virat Kohli won and elected to field first, citing the dewy conditions as one of the reasons he decided to do so.

But just as the players were about to walk on to the field of play, rain started to pour, with the umpires choosing to wait about until 10PM to declare that the match had been called off.

The groundsmen toiled hard for two hours using steam iron, roller, and a big drier to clear up the dampness but it all turned out to be futile after water leaked into the covers.

Terming it a "school-boy error", cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra lashed out at the ACA's negligence, while former India opener VVS Laxman called it an "elementary mistake" on the official broadcast.

"It's nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can't have an excuse at this level," Chopra said.

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia feigned ignorance, saying he has no idea about the seepage.

"Official reason is heavy downpour. Two spells of heavy showers did not allow the ground to be ready in such a short time," Saikia said.

"I've no idea about it. I've not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will get to know whether there were any lapses," he added.

The match would have seen Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan make a comeback to the starting lineup. Dhawan in particular would have been eager to impress, with the T20 World Cup looming later this year.

The next T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on the 7th of January at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

(With PTI Inputs)

guwahatiGuwahati T20Iindia vs sri lanka 2019sri lanka vs india

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more