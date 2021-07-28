India vs Sri Lanka: Eight Close Contacts of Krunal Pandya Ruled Out for Entire Series; List Includes Skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Eight key players of Indian team, who were in close contact with Krunal Pandya, won’t be available for the entire T20 series; this even includes captain Shikhar Dhawan. According ‘Sports Tak,’ these players will be kept in isolation and won’t be available for the rest of the series which means the team management will have to scamper through the available options to form the new playing eleven that will take on the hosts tonight. India are 1-0 up but the list of players which are among the ‘close contact’ category raises concerns. Here are those names:

Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan.

Krunal Pandya Moved to Separate Hotel As Entire Squad Tests Negative of Covid-19

The list also contains the name of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav. This effectively ends BCCI’s plans to send the duo to England as a back-up. They will now travel but after a brief delay which we had reported earlier.

India-Sri Lanka second T20I was postponed by a day after all-rounder Krunal Pandya was diagnosed with Covid-19. Following this, the whole team is now in isolation. However, this has put a spanner in BCCI’s plans as they were looking to send Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw to England. The duo was selected after Virat Kohli led side faced multiple injury issues in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The three youngsters were sent back to India and with staff shortage, BCCI quickly decided to send Yadav and Shaw as a back-up.

Krunal Pandya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Second T20I Postponed

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

