India vs Sri Lanka | Eyes on Dhawan and Bumrah as India Step on to T20 World Cup Year

And before we know it, we're into another World Cup year. The T20 World Cup in Australia later in 2020 will be the main focus for all teams this year. India have been open about wanting an ICC trophy - something that has been evading them since 2013 - as a reward for all their good work over the last few years. Virat Kohli said the team 'deserves' it, and will chase the crown till they get it.
India's preparation for that tournament continues with the three-match series against Sri Lanka at home beginning Sunday (January 5). What are the areas India will be looking at in this series?
Chance for Shikhar Dhawan to make an impression
It's been 13 innings since he last made a T20I half-century. Dhawan's strike-rate has been under the scanner too. His absence through injury in the previous series, against West Indies, provided KL Rahul a chance to make the opening spot his own, and the Karnataka batsman did just that. Now, with Rohit Sharma taking a break, Dhawan has an opportunity to make an impression.
Rahul made 62, 11 and 91 in the three innings against West Indies and is likely to have sealed a spot. Dhawan will know that only a big series will help him earn back his place as an opener. If not, he's likely to be only the third choice opener given Rohit and Rahul's consistency.
Follow the Mumbai model while batting first
India have struggled batting first in T20I cricket, not knowing what pace to go at. The second T20I against West Indies was one such game where they posted 170 for 7, only for the visitors to win easily.
India needed a fresh approach to batting first and they showed glimpses of that in the very next game, in Mumbai. Rohit (71 off 34), Rahul (91 off 56) and Kohli (70* off 29) had absolute fun, going on a rampage from the beginning to post 240 for 3 and out-bat the mighty West Indies. It showed they can press on the accelerator when they decide too, and there could be more of that in the upcoming games if they bat first.
"Batting first, we have been too tight and hesitant, but this pitch allowed us to play freely. It was a good lesson for us and now we need to remember it," said Kohli after that game. Will India remember the lessons and follow the Mumbai game-plan?
Middle order more or less set
Through consistent selection, India have made it clear that their middle order is more or less set. Rishabh Pant played a couple of decent cameos in the West Indies T20Is, taking some pressure off his own shoulders. Shreyas Iyer didn't have much to do against West Indies but he had done enough in the previous series to seal a spot for himself. Now, it's all about sticking to the combination and giving them a long run in the lead up to the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah's return
India will breathe easy with Bumrah set to return to action for the first time since the West Indies tour last year. Bumrah was away with a back injury but has recovered completely and is set to play the T20Is against Sri Lanka and the ODIs against Australia.
It's no secret that India missed Bumrah badly in this format. West Indies exposed India's weakness, scoring 207, 173/2 (18.3) and 173/8 in the three T20Is.
India had Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami as their senior pacers in that series, along with Deepak Chahar. They've now lost Bhuvneshwar and Chahar to injuries, while giving Shami a break, which means it's a fairly fresh combination for the new year with Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur partnering Bumrah.
While all eyes will be on Bumrah, it's also a great opportunity for Saini to make an impression given Chahar's injury is not a minor one. Chahar had been consistent and was almost a definite starter in the T20I side, but the injury given another bowler a chance. The spinners struggled against West Indies too, but India have maintained consistency in selection by retaining all of them - Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
Finally, focus on fielding
India dropped a total of eight catches in three matches against West Indies, apart from being generally sloppy on the field. Kohli put that down as one of the reasons for their loss in the second game, and the team went on to show an improvement in the next one. However, the sloppy fielding has not been a one-off thing; they have been fairly average on the field in T20Is for a while now. The new year is a good time to correct that anomaly, given India have improved leaps and bounce on the field in recent years.
