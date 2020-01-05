India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I at Guwahati Called Off Due To Rain

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled, as rain played spoilsport right before the start of play.
Conditions looked clear till the toss, which Indian captain Virat Kohli won and elected to field first, citing the dewy conditions as one of the reasons he decided to do so.
But just as the players were about to walk on to the field of play, rain started to pour, with the umpires choosing to wait about until 10PM to declare that the match had been called off.
The match would have seen Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan make a comeback to the starting lineup. Dhawan in particular would have been eager to impress, with the T20 World Cup looming later this year.
The next T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on the 7th of January at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.
