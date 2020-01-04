Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket

The situation in the region also had limped back to normalcy after widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill as there was curfew imposed for over a week in December.

PTI |January 4, 2020, 8:23 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket

The Assam Cricket Association will use the Sunday's India-Sri Lanka T20I as a "curtain-raiser", ahead of hosting two home matches of Rajasthan Royals this season.

Rajasthan Royals, who have retained the local lad Riyan Parag for the upcoming season, have already confirmed that they would play at least two of their home games at the Barsapara Stadium, making it the first venue in the NorthEast region to host an IPL fixture since the league's inception in 2008.

So the ACA wants to create an IPL like atmosphere for Sunday's international fixture.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to make it successful. We will have DJs and there will be fireworks making it a vibrant evening. People will truly enjoy the match," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

The situation in the region also had limped back to normalcy after widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill as there was curfew imposed for over a week in December.

"But the situation is totally normal now and we don't need any additional security forces. We are providing a general security cover like that's been provided for any other International matches in Guwahati. The state government is providing full security arrangements regarding the traffic movements and crowd management," he said.

The ACA Stadium in Barsapara has so far hosted two International matches -- first a T20I in 2017 when India lost to Australia and the last being an ODI with the home team chasing down West Indies' 300-plus inside 43 overs.

Assam cricketBarsapara StadiumIndia vs Sri Lanka 2020ipl 2020Rajasthan Royals

