CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News» India vs Sri Lanka: Former Players Can't Keep Calm as Deepak Chahar Takes Team to Famous Win
2-MIN READ

India vs Sri Lanka: Former Players Can't Keep Calm as Deepak Chahar Takes Team to Famous Win

Deepak Chahar stitched an unbeaten partnership of 84 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Deepak Chahar stitched an unbeaten partnership of 84 with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

It was a display of grit and determination by Deepak Chahar as he took India to a remarkable win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After being down and out, Chahar played an unbeaten innings of 69 to take the team across the line. And naturally, former India cricketer were chuffed about the performance.

It was a display of grit and determination by Deepak Chahar as he took India to a remarkable win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After being down and out, Chahar played an unbeaten innings of 69 to take the team across the line. And naturally, former India cricketer were chuffed about the performance.

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “Haara hua match jeetne waale ko B- for Baazigar kehte hain. What a fabulous win. Outstanding from Deepak Chahar #INDvSL."

RELATED NEWS

The BCCI also congratulated the Team and Deepak Chahar.

India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. Bhuvneshwar was unbeaten on 19 off 28, providing ample support to Chahar. The duo had also bagged five wickets between them with the ball and capped it with an unbroken 84-run stand.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:July 20, 2021, 23:55 IST