India vs Sri Lanka: Former Players Can't Keep Calm as Deepak Chahar Takes Team to Famous Win

It was a display of grit and determination by Deepak Chahar as he took India to a remarkable win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. After being down and out, Chahar played an unbeaten innings of 69 to take the team across the line. And naturally, former India cricketer were chuffed about the performance.

Former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad wrote, “Haara hua match jeetne waale ko B- for Baazigar kehte hain. What a fabulous win. Outstanding from Deepak Chahar #INDvSL."

Haara hua match jeetne waale ko B- for Baazigar kehte hain.What a fabulous win. Outstanding from Deepak Chahar #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/htGS6dOnxc — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 20, 2021

At 193/7, few would have given India a chance, but Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi have pulled off a remarkable win.Good contributions from SuryaKumar Yadav and Krunal and a win to cherish. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UKHrKOKnLV— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 20, 2021

These youngsters don’t ever stop fighting. What a wonderful win team India. Well done #deepakchahar #Bhuvi— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar is the story of belief. Never say die. Never give up. Chamakte Raho Deepak ki tarah, Chahar #SLvsIND— Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 20, 2021

The BCCI also congratulated the Team and Deepak Chahar.

Just silently sits in a corner to sip some water post his batting heroics What a knock tonight from Deepak Chahar #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mWr2DY1zPA — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

India win and gain an unassailable 2-0 series lead Deepak Chahar's heroics with the bat seal a three-wicket victory for the visitors!#SLvIND | https://t.co/mazzKoaauY pic.twitter.com/Q7fQA1Dqch — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2021

We’ve seen Bhuvi and Ashwin do it in the past, but tonight is your night, Deepak Chahar! WE NEVER GIVE UP! What a way to seal the series. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/aR2XVEKOcq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 20, 2021

India have a spot open for the bowler who can bat at 8. Deepak Chahar has just done a magnificent audition for that role.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar! What a bloody innings! India wins the series winning the first two of three ODIs. That chase was something else! Wow. Congratulations! #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/Dquifz4RTQ— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 20, 2021

India were 193 for 7 chasing 276 when Chahar, along with Bhuvneshwar, produced a rearguard effort to help India win in the last over. Bhuvneshwar was unbeaten on 19 off 28, providing ample support to Chahar. The duo had also bagged five wickets between them with the ball and capped it with an unbroken 84-run stand.

