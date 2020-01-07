Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 312 runs to win
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 35, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

0/0 (0.3)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 26, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Renegades *

0/0 (0.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to field)

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

Match 3: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | Gearing up for the Challenges Ahead: Mohammed Shami

Recently, batting great Sunil Gavaskar reserved high praise for Shami.

IANS |January 7, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | Gearing up for the Challenges Ahead: Mohammed Shami

Ace India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been rested for the T20 series against Sri Lanka, on Monday posted a photo of him working out, with a caption saying he is getting ready for the "challenges" ahead this New Year.

"Training in progress... Gearing up for the challenges ahead," Shami said in a tweet with a picture of him working out. Shami finished 2019 as the leading wicket taker in one day internationals with 42 scalps from 20 matches. He will next take part in the one-dayers against Australia starting January 14 in Mumbai. India will take on Australia in three ODIs.

Recently, batting great Sunil Gavaskar reserved high praise for Shami.

Gavaskar, who played in an era when Caribbean pacers used to dominate batsmen around the world, said that Shami reminded him of Barbadian fast bowling legend late Malcolm Marshal.

"He reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep," Gavaskar said in the commentary box.

"When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for the kill," Gavaskar said.

Shami's 42 ODI scalps last yeat included a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Gavaskar also said that the 28-year-old was his favourite among the highly rated Indian pace attack.

India vs Sri Lanka 2020mohammed shamiOff The Field

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
