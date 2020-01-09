Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka | Happy Memories for Sri Lanka & MS Dhoni But None for Virat Kohli in Pune

Since India have played only once, but this stadium has seen a whole host of T20 cricket with two teams, both now defunct, being part of the IPL in the years gone by.

Cricketnext Staff |January 9, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, which was previously called the Subrata Roy Sahara Stadium, was inaugurated by Sharad Pawar in 2012 and India played their first game here later that year.

Since India have played only once, but this stadium has seen a whole host of T20 cricket with two teams, both now defunct, being part of the IPL in the years gone by.

Here’s a look back at the last five T20s played here including the two international contests.

India beat England (2012) by 5 wickets

yuvraj_dhoni_england_300

A young England team captained by Eoin Morgan batted first and had the likes of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler make healthy contributions. However three wickets from Yuvraj Singh ensured they would only post 157/6. India in response really needed to dig deep as Virat Kohli, Yuvraj and Suresh Raina failed to make their starts count. Captain cool MS Dhoni though was on hand to complete the task with five wickets to go.

Sri Lanka beat India (2016) by 5 wickets

live-cricket-score4

Pune is a happy hunting ground for Sri Lanka, but four years is a long time in the game too. India were without Kohli too on the day and were skittled for 101 as Kasun Rajitha and Dasun Shanaka ripped through India. Later, Ashish Nehra and R Ashwin would pick important wickets to stall the Lankans, but India did not have enough on the board and lost with two overs still to spare.

Rising Pune Supergiant beat KXIP by 9 Wickets (2017)

Steve Smith. (Image credit: BCCI) Steve Smith. (Image credit: BCCI)

All of Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan and Glen Maxwell failed to click at the same time as Steve Smith used Shardul Thakur, Javdev Unadkat and Adam Zampa to run through their batting. KXIP were bowled out for 73. Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi and Steve Smith finished off the chase at a canter and won by 9 wickets.

RPS beat Gujarat Lions by 5 wickets (2017)

Pune Supergiants' skipper MS Dhoni made a crucial 30 off just 18 balls. (BCCI)

While Brendon McCullum lit up the evening briefly with a flurry of boundaries the Lions failed to make much of their chance of batting first with only five players registering scores in double figures. However the chase of 162 became even more exciting as RPS lost four very quick wickets. Ben Stokes, along with MS Dhoni battled on, and scored an unbeaten 103 as he took the side home in a thrilling final over finish.

RPS beat RCB by 61 runs (2017)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli chatting before the toss at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (BCCI)

Yet another game where the bowlers did better than the batsmen overall. The hosts, batting first, had Steve Smith, MS Dhoni and Manish Tiwary make solid contributions, pushing the score to 157/3 in their 20 overs. In the RCB innings, Imran Tahir and Lockie Ferguson were on fire and even a half century from Kohli was not enough to take them beyond 100. RCB were restricted to 96/9.

India vs Sri Lanka 2020MS DhoniPune T20Ivirat kohli

