India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya Gifts Chamika Karunaratne a Bat, SL All-Rounder Overjoyed

Hardik Pandya might not be in the best of forms but he is winning hearts in the Sri Lankan dressing room and among fans. On Sunday, he handed over one of his bats to Chamika Karunaratne, who made his T20I debut against India. Karunaratne took to Instagram to express his happiness.

“Absolutely honoured to have received a bat from my role model @hardikpandya93 , on my T20 debut. You are an amazing human being and I am truly touched by your thoughtful gesture. I’ll never forget this day.

May God bless you always!"

Karunaratne scored 3 and returned figures of 1 for 34 in 4 overs in the game. Hardik too did not have a great game, scoring 10 off 12 and returning figures of 1 for 17 in 2 overs, apart from dropping a catch.

Prior to the match, Hardik was seen singing the Sri Lankan national anthem, video of which has been shared on social media. Pandya, who is part of the India limited-overs squad currently on tour of the nation for six limited-overs matches, was seen singing the Lankan national anthem ahead of the start of the first T20I between the two teams in Colombo on Sunday.

It’s a tradition that the players of the two opposing teams assemble in the park minutes before the first ball is bowled to sing respective national anthems. And it was during that phase that an eagle-eyed cricket fan made the observation.

Is it just me that saw @hardikpandya7 singing the SL national anthem, then? #SLvInd pic.twitter.com/TuALbiRFu4— Pranith (@Pranith16) July 25, 2021

India won the match, posting 164 for 5 and bowling out Sri Lanka for 126.

