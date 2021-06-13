India vs Sri Lanka: 'I Wonder Whether They Would Have Included Jaydev Unadkat as a Net Bowler'

There seems to be no end to the debate, whether fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat should be a part of the Indian team or not. Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the left-arm pacer deserved a spot in the squad for Sri Lanka series. The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan has five new recruits — and a left-armer in Chetan Sakariya.

“I wonder whether they would have included Unadkat as a net bowler considering his experience and he’s an India player and a seasoned First-Class bowler. He’s unlucky to miss out. When you look at the seam department, it’s not the strongest because the quality bowlers are playing Test cricket for India,” Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Unadkat has been churning out performances in the domestic circuit and was the highest wicket-taker in last Ranji Trophy. But Manjrekar believes his show in the IPL could have a deterrent to India selection.

“Unadkat would feel hard done by. He’s never been an IPL raging success. I mean, he has been brilliant at the First-Class level. This year though I think there were a couple of performances where he’s shown his class. So yes, there are a few that you would think have missed out. But that’s always the case,” Manjrekar said.

“When you look at the seam-bowling options, you’ve got a Sakariya, you’ve got someone like a Pandya who can bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Saini maybe Unadkat might have felt he could have got a nod there.”

Unadkat had made his India debut in a Test against South Africa in 2010. Since then he has played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for the country picking up seven and 14 wickets, respectively. As far as the IPL is concerned, he has 85 wickets in 84 matches till now.

