India vs Sri Lanka: India Has 90% Success Rate Against Sri Lanka In Last Decade

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting in Colombo from the 18th of July. The team has a good record in the island nation and have dominated the home team in Sri Lanka over the last decade. We look at some numbers that define this domination and some other standout performances for India from their previous ODI series and tournaments in Sri Lanka.

9:1: India’s win-loss ratio against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka over the last decade

India have dominated Sri Lanka in the latter’s own backyard in the last decade. Since the 1st of January, 2011, India has beaten the hosts in 9 of the 10 ODIs they have played against them which is a staggering record. The decline in quality of the Sri Lankan team with some of their big names such us Muralitharan, Dilshan, Jayawardene and Sangakkara retiring from the game along with the rise of a ruthless Indian unit under the leadership of Dhoni and Kohli are the two reasons for this skewed ratio.

9:8: Sri Lanka Leads The Head To Head Series/Tournament Record

Sri Lanka has won 9 series/tournaments at home of the 20 in which India has also participated while the visitors have been victorious in 8. Sri Lanka dominated at home from 1993 to 2005 winning 8 series/tournaments in which India was also involved. The numbers changed dramatically thereafter with India winning 6 of the 8 series/tournaments they participated in Sri Lanka post 2006.

1531: The Highest Aggregate For A Non Sri Lankan Batsman In Sri Lanka

Sachin Tendulkar had an aggregate of 1531 runs in 41 innings in Sri Lanka at a batting average of 42.52 and strike rate of 81.87 including 5 hundreds. His best performance came in the final of the Singer-Akai Nidahas Trophy in 1998 against Sri Lanka in Colombo when he smashed 128 off 131 deliveries putting together a record 252-run opening-wicket stand with Sourav Ganguly - which is the second-highest partnership in Sri Lanka for any wicket. India posted 307 for 6 and went on to win a thriller by just 6 runs.

5-0: The Series Scoreline in India’s Favour On Their Last Tour To Sri Lanka

India whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0 in what was a historic series sweep for the visitors on their last tour to the island nation in 2017. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were India’s stars with the bat in the series. While Kohli amassed 330 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 111.86 with two hundreds, Rohit scored 302 runs at a strike rate of 97.1 also registering two centuries.

15: The Maximum Number of Wickets Taken In A Single Series in Sri Lanka

Jasprit Bumrah created a new record for any series in Sri Lanka (with the exception of the World Cup) returning with 15 wickets in India’s 5-0 triumph in 2017. He had a brilliant average of 11.26 and strike rate of 17.3 and was also phenomenally restrictive with an economy rate of 3.9. It is the maximum wickets for a bowler in any series in Sri Lanka.

49: The Maximum Number of Wickets For A Non Sri Lankan Bowler In Sri Lanka

Harbhajan Singh was hugely successful in ODI cricket in Sri Lanka and returned with 49 wickets in 35 bowling innings at an average of 26.12 and strike rate of 39.4 conceding just 3.97 runs per over in the country.

1: India’s Narrowest Victory Against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka played out a cliffhanger in the series opener in 1993 in Colombo. Batting first, India struggled but a fluent fifty from skipper Mohammad Azharuddin helped them post 212 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs. Sri Lanka were cruising in the chase and had reached 161 for 2 before the dismissal of Aravinda de Silva triggered a collapse and the home team were bowled out for 211 with four deliveries still remaining in their innings.

375: India’s Highest Score In Sri Lanka

India posted a massive 375 for 5 in the 4th ODI in Colombo in 2017. The star of India’s brilliant batting show was skipper Virat Kohli who hammered 131 off just 96 deliveries. Rohit Sharma also notched up a hundred while Manish Pandey registered a fifty and Dhoni also scored a cameo at the death. It is the third-highest team total in Sri Lanka.

India won the match by 168 runs which remains their biggest margin of victory in Sri Lanka.

69, 75, 77: Number of Deliveries For The Three Fastest Hundreds By An Indian In Sri Lanka

Virender Sehwag holds the record for the three fastest hundreds by an Indian batsman in Sri Lanka. He blasted a 69-ball ton against New Zealand in Colombo in 2001, a 77-ball century against England in Colombo in 2002 and a 75-ball hundred against Sri Lanka at the same venue in 2009.

150: The Highest Score By A Non Sri Lankan Batsman In Sri Lanka

Gautam Gambhir smashed 150 off 147 deliveries against Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI in Colombo in 2009. India posted 332 for 5 and went on to win by 67 runs. It remains the second-highest score by any batsman in an ODI match in Sri Lanka.

