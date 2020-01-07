India vs Sri Lanka | India Has Upper Hand Against Sri Lanka at Holkar Stadium
Team India has an enviable record at the Holkar Stadium, where it will be playing the second T20 International match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, as the hosts have remained unbeaten across all formats at the venue here since 2006.
