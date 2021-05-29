CRICKETNEXT

India vs Sri Lanka: India Pacer Reveals How Advice by Harbhajan Singh Still Helps Him

Kaul is also hopeful of making a comeback into the Indian team for the tour of Sri Lanka.

India fast bowler Siddarth Kaul might not be in contention for the limited-overs squad for sometime now, but the 31-year-old hopes to make the cut during the series against Sri Lanka. This series will see three ODIs and three T20Is being played, starting July 13. Simultaneously, another team will be playing Tests in England.

This simply means, that fringe players might get a chance to play in the Lanka series.

“Definitely, I want to get into the Sri Lanka squad. Because I am preparing myself, and I am performing in domestic cricket. India A I haven’t played since 2019; they did not select me after that. But I have performed in the domestic circuit. Even in four-day cricket, I was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab,” Siddarth Kaul told Sportskeeda.

“I wasn’t in the Indian team because of anyone’s backing. I have been there because of my performances, and I am proud of that. I will keep on banging the door with my performances till it doesn’t break,” he further added.

“If it doesn’t break, it means I was destined to play only this much. But till the time I can, I will give it my all. Getting a chance or not depends on the Almighty. Some people get many chances, while some don’t get as many despite performing consistently. I am waiting for the opportunity, and (if it comes) I will grab it with both hands and give my 110%,” Kaul added.

He also opened up upon the advice that Harbhajan Singh once gave him.

“My parents, coaches, and every big player who has been associated with me have told me, ‘When you give your 110% on the ground, you are something else. Keep on doing that’. Harbhajan Singh told me this during 2011-12.

“He was making a comeback into the Indian team, so he had to come to play domestic cricket and captained Punjab. That’s the advice I have been following since then,” he said.

“My father is my coach and my brother, who has kept wickets in so many matches, has told me similar things. Ashish Nehra is my mentor. and I learn a lot of skills from him. When these players see you and play with you, their assessment can never be wrong,” he signed off.

