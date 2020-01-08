Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BPL, 2019-20 Match 37, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Khulna Tigers *

3/0 (0.5)

Khulna Tigers
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 27, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 08 January, 2020

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

135 (19.4)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers*

98/7 (14.3)

Sydney Sixers need 38 runs in 33 balls at 6.90 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 28, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

Match 3: NAM VS OMA

live
NAM NAM
OMA OMA

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Udana Unlikely to Play in Third T20I

Left-arm Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana is unlikely to feature in the third and final T20I against India set to be played in Pune on Friday after he sustained a back injury during the second game.

IANS |January 8, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Injured Udana Unlikely to Play in Third T20I

Indore: Left-arm Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana is unlikely to feature in the third and final T20I against India set to be played in Pune on Friday after he sustained a back injury during the second game.

Sri Lanka lost by seven wickets as India trampled them to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Holkar Stadium. Defending a meagre 143, Sri Lanka missed the services of Udana after he injured his back just before the visitors went out to bowl.

"Look, I'm no doctor. He was in a lot of pain in the dressing room. What the diagnosis is I honestly don't know. I just hope we can get him back for the West Indies series," Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur said while addressing the post-match presser

Arthur further said he doesn't want to risk Udana for the near future. "We've got so much cricket the middle of February. I even think that could be a push. So, yeah, I just hope the best for him. It's something in the back," he added.

After the loss, Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga had also said that they missed their "main bowler" Udana during their defence.

"He's (Udana) our main bowler and is very experienced in this format. He got injured just before we went out to bowl. He's recovering now. We also need to give opportunities to the youngsters," said Malinga.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
