Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 421 runs to win, MIN. 62.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Match 2: UAE VS NAM

live
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Guwahati BCS

06 Jan, 202011:30 IST

India vs Sri Lanka | IPL Drama, Rohit's Record-Breaking Heroics: Last Five T20s Played at Indore

The Holkar Stadium in Indore, which is the venue for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 7th has seen some exciting T20 cricket being played in the past. While its T20 history is mostly limited to Indian Premier League matches, it did host an international T20 featuring the same opponents that India will lock horns with on Tuesday. Here's a look at the last five T20Is played at Indore.

Cricketnext Staff |January 6, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka | IPL Drama, Rohit's Record-Breaking Heroics: Last Five T20s Played at Indore

The Holkar Stadium in Indore, which is the venue for the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 7th has seen some exciting T20 cricket being played in the past. While its T20 history is mostly limited to Indian Premier League matches, it did host an international T20 featuring the same opponents that India will lock horns with on Tuesday. Here's a look at the last five T20Is played at Indore.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 14 May 2018 - RCB won by 10 wickets

kohlithirrd

In what was one of the most one-sided matches in IPL history, the Royal Challengers Bangalore romped to a ten-wicket victory over home side Kings XI Punjab thanks primarily to an excellent bowling performance by the visitors. Umesh Yadav took three wickets and gave away just 24 runs in his four overs as he ripped through the KXIP top order. KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and Aaron Finch were the only batsmen to reach double figures as the home side's innings folded on 88 runs. In reply, RCB openers Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli made short work of the target, scoring 48 and 40 respectively to help their team reach the total in just 8.1 overs.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 12 May 2018 - KKR won by 31 runs

Sunil Narine. (BCCI Image) Sunil Narine. (BCCI Image)

KKR's West Indian spin king Sunil Narine was the man of the match in this high scoring encounter which the home side lost once again by 31 runs, his 75 off 36 balls while opening the innings laying the foundation for a huge KKR total of 245 runs. Narine hit nine fours and five sixes en-route his knock, and during the KXIP chase, took the important wicket of KL Rahul for 66. Rahul took only 29 balls to reach there and was threatening to lead KXIP to a famous win, but Narine has other ideas, with a straighter delivery crashing in Rahul's stumps. The hosts were to eventually fall 31 runs short, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 6 May 2018 - KXIP won by six wickets

punjab

This relatively low scoring encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was ultimately decided by the first innings performance of young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman who registered figures of 3/27 in his four overs. Barring Jos Buttler 51 (39), and Sanju Samson 28 (23), the rest of the visiting side's batting order failed to produce the goods with Mujeeb locking up one end during his spell. Chasing 153, Kings XI Punjab managed to reach the total with ease, thanks to KL Rahul's commanding knock of 84* off just 54 balls. He carried his bat through the innings, which meant that there were never two new batsmen at the crease, aiding the home team to reach the target with eight balls and six wickets to spare.

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, 4 May 2018 - Mumbai Indians won by six wickets

Suryakumar Yadav (BCCI) Suryakumar Yadav (BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav's crucial knock of 57 off 42 balls while chasing a target of 175 was what led the visitors Mumbai Indians to a win in this encounter against Kings XI Punjab, who were condemned to yet another defeat at home. The hosts did a good job of mounting a competitive total of 174, with Chris Gayle scoring a half century in 40 balls and Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul playing cameos of 29* and 24 respectively. But in what was another loss at home for KXIP, Suryakumar Yadav led the charge for the first part of the innings, and the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma (who came to bat at number five) ensured that they did not lose momentum as the match went on. Mumbai Indians reached the target with one over to spare.

India vs Sri Lanka, 22 December 2017 - India won by 88 runs

Rohit T20 century

The only T20 international played at the Holkar Stadium was lit up by Rohit Sharma, who scored an unbelievable 118 runs in 43 balls while opening in the first innings, reaching his century in 35 balls and equaling the record for the fastest T20I century. The match itself saw 31 sixes, ten of those hit by Rohit Sharma who helped India to a total of 260/5 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul too scored 89 off 49 balls, and Sri Lanka had a mountain to climb from the get-go. Upul Tharanga (47) and Kusal Perera (77), along side Niroshan Dickwella (25) were the only batsmen to get into double-digits, as the Lankans folded on 172 with 17.2 overs bowled.

holkar stadium indoreindia vs sri lanka 2019India vs Sri Lanka 2020sri lanka vs india

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more