'India vs Sri Lanka is Like University vs School, Everything About SL Seemed in Slow Motion'

Former Pakistan player turned commentator Ramiz Raja said the first One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka was like a ‘university vs school’ match. India hammered hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, chasing 263 in just 36.4 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan made half-centuries while Prithvi Shaw made 43 off 24 to set up the chase.

“India vs Sri Lanka seemed like a University team vs School team match. Such was the difference between the skills, execution, talent and the ability to understand the game. This is a very challenging situation for Sri Lankan cricket because they were playing at home. They prepared a flat pitch for the series opener against India and still ended with an average score,” Ramiz Raja said in his YouTube channel.

“The way Sri Lanka played against spin, it looked like they had no idea how to tackle spin. Historically, Sri Lankan batsmen have dominated the spinners. However, the current lot just does not seem to be on that level yet."

Sri Lanka’s batsmen got starts but none converted, and thus ended with 263 for 9. India made a mockery of the target.

“The Sri Lanka batters looked confused after getting a start. They couldn’t understand how to change the gear. And this confusion was created by India’s outstanding bowling performance. India didn’t have to push much as the challenge wasn’t tough.

“The game was one-sided. Sri Lanka produced a flop show. I don’t know whether watching them in future would be interesting. Everything about them seemed in slow motion – a team is playing against a side that felt like no challenge was being thrown at them."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here