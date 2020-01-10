Jasprit Bumrah became India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, going past R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday.
Bumrah now has 53 wickets from 45 matches while Chahal has 52 from only 37 games. Ashwin on the other hand, has 52 wickets in 46 matches.
Bumrah and Chahal were tied in the wickets tally going into the game. Bumrah bagged 1 for 5 from 2 overs, while Chahal went wicketless conceding 33 runs in 3 overs.
Bumrah achieved the landmark when he had Danushka Gunathilaka caught at mid on in the first over.
Bumrah suffered a back injury last year and was out of action since the tour of West Indies. He returned to international cricket in this series against Sri Lanka, getting 1 for 32 in Indore before this performance in Pune.
India vs Sri Lanka | Jasprit Bumrah Becomes India's Leading Wicket-Taker in T20Is
