India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Second Fastest Indian to 100 ODI Wickets

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
In-form India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has added another feather to his cap after he completed 100 ODI wickets in the match against Sri Lanka at Leeds on Saturday.

Bumrah achieved this milestone when he dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the fourth over of the innings. Till that time, Bumrah had not conceded a single run as well and was troubling the Sri Lankan batsmen.

Karunaratne was looking to play him away to third man when he edged the ball and MS Dhoni behind the stumps completed a simple catch.

Bumrah reached the milestone in his 56th match which makes him the second fastest Indian bowler to reach the landmark. The fastest to the milestone was Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah struck again and picked up his second wicket of the day, of the first ball of his fourth over, when he had Kusal Perera caught behind by Dhoni for 18.

For Sri Lanka the match against India will be their last game at this World Cup, while India led by Virat Kohli will go onto play the semi-finals.

