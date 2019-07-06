India vs Sri Lanka | Justice for Kashmir Banner Flown During World Cup Game

Leeds: A plane carrying the banner 'Justice for Kashmir' flew over the Headingley stadium in Leeds during India's World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (July 6).
It was the second instance of a plane being used for political messages in the World Cup; a plane with a banner 'Justice for Balochistan' flew over the same stadium during Pakistan's match against Afghanistan on June 29.
The ICC had responded to that incident, saying they wouldn't overlook political messages being spread during the World Cup.
"We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headingley is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue," an ICC spokesperson had said.
"We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again."
That incident in the Afghanistan-Pakistan match led to ugly brawls inside the stadium between the fans of the two countries.
