Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

251 (95.4)

Australia lead by 235 runs
Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

215/8 (84.4)

South Africa trail by 54 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Kohli Receives Special Gift Ahead of Guwahati T20I

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most loved and admired cricketer in recent times and ahead of starting his new year campaign against Sri Lanka in the first affair of the three-match T20I rubber, the Indian run-machine has received a special gift from his fan in Guwahati.

IANS |January 5, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Kohli Receives Special Gift Ahead of Guwahati T20I

Guwahati: Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most loved and admired cricketer in recent times and ahead of starting his new year campaign against Sri Lanka in the first affair of the three-match T20I rubber, the Indian run-machine has received a special gift from his fan in Guwahati.

The fan named Rahul met Kohli at the team hotel and presented him a portrait, which he made using old and discarded mobile phones and wires. The fan said that it took him three days and as many nights to make the portrait Kohli.

Kohli too, didn't dissapoint his fan and signed the potrait, a video of which was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its social media pages.

"Portrait of @virat.kohli using old phones. How is this for fan love!" the BCCI wrote on Twitter.

India will take on Sri Lanka in their first match of series at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati later on Sunday as the contest will also mark the return of two significant players -- Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah -- in the Kohli-led side.

Dhawan was not part of the West Indies series at home last year after suffering a knee injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while Bumrah has been out of action since India toured West Indies in July-August last year. The pacer had suffered a stress fracture on his back but has now regained full fitness.

India vs Sri Lanka 2020Off The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 January, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more