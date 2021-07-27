India vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya Tests Positive for COVID-19, Second T20I Postponed

The second Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed to Wednesday (July 28) after Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to ANI. The teams are in isolation currently, and the game will take place tomorrow if all test negative.

India won the first game by 38 runs and the second game was scheduled to be played on Tuesday. Krunal featured in the first game, scoring three runs and picking up one wicket from two overs.

It remains to be seen how the development affects the travel plans of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw. The duo is set to travel to England for the Test series as replacements for the injured Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar.

More to follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here