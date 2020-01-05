Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I Match at Guwahati: IND Eye Winning Start vs SL

Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 6:00 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:10 (IST)

    Team India will unofficially start their preparations for the World T20 when they take on Sri Lanka in the three-match series opener at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium today. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

18:00 (IST)

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 16 T20Is, out of which India have won 11 -- joint most for them against all opponents faced in shortest format. The pitch at Guwahati generally tends to be on the slower side and thus both the teams would be tempted to field a spin-heavy attack. 

17:55 (IST)

For Sri Lanka, the series would be about breaking the shackles and make sure they present a tough competition to the hosts, against whom they have never been able to win a bilateral T20I series. Besides veteran pacer Lasith Malinga, the island team has players who have vast experience in international cricket like Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Kusal Mendis etc and thus, their fans would be hoping to see a team effort to stop India on their own backyard. However, going by the current form and records, that doesn't seem to be happening. 

17:50 (IST)

However, Dhawan recently scored a century in the Ranji Trophy and showed glimpses of returning to form. Alongside KL Rahul, he will be opening the innings in all the three matches against Sri Lanka and thus skipper Virat Kohli would want the southpaw to roar and return to his usual best.

17:45 (IST)

Dhawan, like Bumrah, was not part of the West Indies series after he hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed opener was not at his absolute best in the T20I series against Bangladesh and faced criticism from several quarters. 

17:40 (IST)

Bumrah has also been included in the ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia, which will take place after the T20Is against Sri Lanka. And another important area of focus for the hosts during the three T20Is would be the form of Shikhar Dhawan. 

17:35 (IST)

However, the series will hold much importance for pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who will be making his return to international cricket. Bumrah has been out of action after India's tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back and thus would be rearing to go and perform for the team. 

17:30 (IST)

As the series has been sandwiched between the Australia ODIs and the New Zealand tour thereafter, the three T20Is against Sri Lanka might not attract that much attention as expected during the matches played at home. 

17:20 (IST)

The Men in Blue, who enjoyed a brief break, are coming into this contest on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and thus would be brimming with confidence. 

17:10 (IST)

IND v SL 1st T20I latest update: India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 16 T20Is, out of which India have won 11 -- joint most for them against all opponents faced in shortest format. The pitch at Guwahati generally tends to be on the slower side and thus both the teams would be tempted to field a spin-heavy attack.

Preview: There was a time not too long ago when India and Sri Lanka used to play so often that even fans from both countries became frustrated. The idea of another India-Sri Lanka series would often be received with fans' dissent, and even jokes about the frequency.

However, the same cannot be said of India-Sri Lanka clashes now. The two sides have met only thrice across formats, including the World Cup last year, since the beginning of 2018. They're now set to play a short three-match T20I series beginning in Guwahati Sunday (January 5), with both sides eyeing preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The two sides aren't too far in the ICC rankings, with India on 5 and Sri Lanka on 7. Both teams are in search of consistency and an ideal combination ahead of the big tournament this year.

India would feel they're close to idenfiying theirs, although there's still plenty of work to be done. Their batting order is falling in place, but their approach is still work in progress.

Rohit Sharma's absence this series gives Shikhar Dhawan a chance to stake claim for the opening spot once again. With Rohit fixed as one opener, it's a straight fight between KL Rahul and Dhawan. Rahul's consistent run in this format gives him the edge for now, and only a big performance from Dhawan can change that.

With Kohli forever in the form of his life, the rest of the order is almost sorted. Rishabh Pant needs a big score to silence critics, while Shreyas Iyer has impressed in whatever chances he has got.

India also showed inclination towards experimentation in the previous series when they promoted Shivam Dube to No. 3 in one of the games, and the all-rounder responded with a half-century. Hardik Pandya isn't too far from an international comeback but a back-up all-rounder is crucial for India's plans.

India's issues lie in batting first, and their bowling. India have often struggled to pace their innings while batting first but seem to have found a newfound approach in Mumbai, in the last T20I against West Indies. Rohit, Kohli and Rahul smashed half-centuries, going berserk from the beginning to post 240. It showed India can hit top gear when they want, and it remains to be seen if they stick to the method.

The bowling struggled in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. West Indies' batsmen gave India a run for their money, with pacers and spinners struggling. Bumrah's return is a massive boost for the side which has also lost Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to injuries.

Even in pursuit of their best combination, India have managed to win more than lose in T20Is. In their last four series, they've defeated West Indies twice, drew with South Africa and beat Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka have been up and down in T20Is. They swept Pakistan 3-0 in their own den with a second-string side, but lost to Australia in the same scoreline down under.

Sri Lanka have a fairly young squad with the likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka and Oshada Fernando, the heroes of their win in Pakistan. They also some experience. Led by Lasith Malinga, they've got back Angelo Mathews for the series. The all-rounder hasn't played in the format since August 2018 owing to multiple injuries, but Sri Lanka have shown faith in him at the very beginning of the World Cup year.

It's been 11 series, across formats, since Sri Lanka beat India. The hosts are the favourites this time too, and Sri Lanka have to raise their games to change that record.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.

