India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Scores and Updates, Colombo: SL Bowl, Varun Chakravarthy, Prithvi Shaw Debut

Interesting scenes from the ground. Hardik Pandya humming along as they play the Sri Lankan national anthem.
India: Shikhar Dhawan(capt), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(capt), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
Sri Lanka win the toss and opt to field first. They have two debutants as well. Confirmation that Prithvi Shaw and Varun Chakravarthy are making their debut.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, live updates: News just coming in that Varun Chakravarthy and Prithvi Shaw are making their T20I debut.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, live updates: India will also look to check out Sanju Samson, perhaps. He's an intent-loaded batsman and suited for the format. Ishan Kishan will perhaps be higher in priority given his good show against England earlier this year, but Samson will be looking forward to a chance too.
Talking about Varun Chakravarthy, here's something from Dinesh Karthik.
I get the feeling, a mystery spinner is going to make his debut for 🇮🇳 tonight in Colombo 🙂 #INDvSL #T20Cricket #T20I— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 25, 2021
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, live updates: So what could India do to their XI? It's tough to guess, given they got in 5 debutants in the last ODI. But players to watch out for, one by one: Varun Chakravarathy - the KKR and Tamil Nadu mystery spinner has missed out on India selection owing to fitness issues. This could be his night. He has been impressive in the IPL and India might look to give him some international exposure to check if he can be an option for the T20 World Cup.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I updates: Hello and an early welcome to the coverage of India-Sri Lanka 1st T20I in Colombo. India won the three-match ODI series 2-1, and will look for an encore. Sri Lanka have to salvage some pride. Both teams have youngsters who will want to impress and seal their spots for the ICC T20 World Cup.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20 at Colombo: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. Both India and Sri Lanka have two debutants for this game. India hand Varun Chakravarthy and Prithvi Shaw their maiden T20I caps.
Shikhar Dhawan speaks ahead of the match (PTI)
India captain Shikhar Dhawan said the team management will try out new faces but only if they fit into the best playing XI during the upcoming three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting here on Sunday. Like India blooded as many as five newcomers in the final ODI, Dhawan indicated on Saturday that he is not averse to experimenting with new men like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy and Devdutt Padikkal in the coming games, but series win will remain a priority.
“New guys definitely have the opportunity to play. We have to win the series. In the last ODI, there was a good opportunity to give some youngsters a chance and give them a taste of international cricket, because we had already won the series,” Dhawan told mediapersons ahead of the first game.
“Now it’s a new series, so we will of course go in with our best XI first. We will try to win the first two matches, and then according to the situation, we can experiment in the last game if needed,” Dhawan said.
However, he agreed that the IPL has made these youngsters ready for international cricket.
RELATED NEWS
India vs England 2021: Fit Rishabh Pant ‘Making New Friends’ in England
Harbhajan Singh’s Movie Debut Gets Closer as He Wraps Up Shoot for ‘Friendship’
“Of course they are ready, that’s why they are here. As you saw, youngsters have performed so well in the ODI series, so they’ll be taking that confidence ahead in the T20I series. You will see them perform really well.
“As a team, we have created an amazing environment over here. Really looking forward to do well as a team. Not just the youngsters, even the senior players are looking forward to it.”
The changes in the team will be as per the situation.
“It’s going to be decided according to the situation. As I said, if we win two matches, then we have options to play any combination we want to. Otherwise, our main goal is to play the best XI to win the series.
“That’s our first priority. After that, if we can seal it like we did in the ODIs, we can think of experimenting.”
He also feels that the current Sri Lankan team has shown a marked improvement through the ODI series.
“I think the competition will be good. You saw the Sri Lankan team improve a lot in the last two matches. They played really well and they are a good team, with a lot of youngsters.
“So I think it will make for a good contest between the two teams. We have both already played three matches now, so both teams know each others’ strengths and weaknesses. That’s a good thing, and it will add to the challenge (of the series).”
On a personal note, Dhawan knows that even he is auditioning for a place in the T20 World Cup side.
“It is very important. Of course, any international match has its own impact, and whenever you perform internationally it makes a huge impact.
“So, on a personal note, I am really looking forward to perform over here and make my place more stronger for the World Cup. Then we’ll see how it goes in the future.”
We haven’t been intimated yet about players leaving for UK
====================================
The skipper said that the team’s strategy will be prepared keeping both Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav in mind as they haven’t received any formal intimation from the BCCI about their leaving the team.
“We haven’t received any news like that yet. If the BCCI, or the management tell us this, then we’ll know. So far, we haven’t received any news about this, so we don’t need to think of changing our strategy,” Dhawan said.
But he did agree that Suryakumar could be an useful player in red ball format, too, if he gets a chance.
“He’s batting very well, whether it’s ODIs or T20Is. He has vast experience of domestic cricket too, and he’s a very mature player.
“Of course if he gets an opportunity, if the selectors think he should be in the Test team, he’s a very well-equipped technical batsman. He’s a smart batsman, smart thinker of the game. So I’m sure he’ll do very well in any format.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking