India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Ind vs SL 3rd ODI, Live Score and Updates: India Play Five Debutantes

Were India right in making so many changes? As many as five players made their debut today but it needs to be seen whether that impact the result? Remember, India are 2-0 up and didn't have anything at stake here and that showed in the decision.
With vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar making it clear that there are no fitness issues with Hardik Pandya, the flamboyant Baroda player and his brother all-rounder Krunal are expected to play. There are times when every player does not want to rest and play each game, but the team management would need to consider the workload of the bowlers, as they are playing six matches in just 12 days in humid Sri Lankan conditions.
The news from the middle is: that Dhawan has won the toss and opted to bat first in Colombo.
Five players make their ODI debuts today:
Sanju Samson
Chetan Sakariya
Nitish Rana
Rahul Chahar
K Gowtham
Navdeep Saini also comes into the XI.
India are set to play five debutantes for this one. It was on the cards especially as India were 2-0 up.
Hello and welcome to the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd ODI at Colombo: India will be up against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of the series in Colombo.
India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination in his bid to ensure a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer here on Friday. While Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the first game by seven wickets, Deepak Chahar pulled a heist in the second one with his match-winning unbeaten 69 as the visitors won by three wickets.
Now, it remains to be seen whether India continue with Prithvi Shaw, who got scores of 43 and 13, to partner the skipper at the top, or go in for classy Devdutt Padikkal or an equally elegant Ruturaj Gaikwad — both superb List A players. If Shaw gets another opportunity, he would be more than keen to get a big score, as he failed to convert his start in the first game.
Another dilemma for the team management would be whether to persist with aggressive Ishan Kishan or give an opportunity to Sanju Samson, another hard-hitting batsman, to make his ODI debut. The likes of Manish Pandey and ever-improving Suryakumar Yadav are certain to maintain their places as the duo are the middle-order backbone.
With vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar making it clear that there are no fitness issues with Hardik Pandya, the flamboyant Baroda player and his brother all-rounder Krunal are expected to play. There are times when every player does not want to rest and play each game, but the team management would need to consider the workload of the bowlers, as they are playing six matches in just 12 days in humid Sri Lankan conditions.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking