India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI at Colombo: India Drop a Catch in Second Over

Ind vs SL live score: Sri Lanka 6-0 in 2 overs. CATCH DROPPED - Manish Pandey drops Bhanuka at second slip. Deepak Chahar got the edge, went at a decent height, but Pandey went with one hand and dropped it. Chahar not impressed.
India vs Sri Lanka live score: Sri Lanka 2-0 in 1 over. A quiet over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is getting some swing in the air.
India vs Sri Lanka live score: And we are underway - Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball. Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka are the Sri Lankan openers.It's very warm and humid out there.
Dasun Shanaka, the captain of Sri Lanka, says that the pitch looks better than the last match and batting first would be the way to go. He feels that their batting did well in the end overs of the last game but they need to bat better in the middle overs.
Shikhar Dhawan, the Indian skipper, starts by saying that it was a great job from the bowlers in the last game to restrict Sri Lanka. Praises his spinners for doing a good job while bowling in tandem. Regarding his own batting, Dhawan replies that it depends on the situation and he just looked to rotate the strike as the other batsmen were striking so well
IND XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
SL XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI at Colombo: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt to Bat First
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal finally came to the fore as the duo once again hunted in pack at Colombo in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. ‘Kulcha’ accounted for four wickets and made sure that they slow down the hosts. This brought back memories from 2018 tour of South Africa where the duo went after Protea middle-order; these two were on the money yesterday as India beat Sri Lanka with fourteen overs to spare.
Chahal is slowly and steadily gaining ground in international cricket. He had taken a couple of wickets against Sri Lanka in 1st ODI; now he stands on the cusp of an interesting record. He can be the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 international wickets.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo on Tuesday. In the first ODI India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and they will now look to seal the three-game series today. While Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the Indian team for the first time, was the star of the first match with an unbeaten 86 that took the team to victory, India had plenty of other positives from the match.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI at Colombo: Sri Lanka win toss and opt to bat first
SL XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne
IND XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo on Tuesday. In the first ODI India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and they will now look to seal the three-game series today. While Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the Indian team for the first time, was the star of the first match with an unbeaten 86 that took the team to victory, India had plenty of other positives from the match.
Prithvi Shaw, who is making a return to the Indian national side after he was axed following the Australian Test tour, provided India with a quick start, making 43 off 24 deliveries which tilted the balance in India’s favour right from the start of the innings. Apart from that, young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan, making his ODI debut, scored 59 runs from 42 balls and kept India on road for an easy win.
The impressive performances of Indian youngsters apart, India also managed to get the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal up and running. The two have not played for a long time and doubts began to emerge on their effectiveness in the absence of former India captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.
Both of them took two wickets each — Yadav taking two for 48 and Chahal two for 52. Yadav was responsible for picking two quick wickets at a time when the Sri Lankans looked set to put up a big total, at 85 for 1 in 16 overs. The fact that the pitch is dry has ensured plenty of help to spinners and it looks likely that the two will find help and assistance from the surface.
India Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Avishka Fernando, Binod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Aslanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking