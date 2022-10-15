IND vs SL, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against India in Sylhet

Read more

The race to women’s Asian cricketing supremacy will begin shortly in Sylhet when Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India takes the field against Chamari Athapaththu’s Sri Lanka in the final showdown. The Women in Blue enter the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 final as firm favourites as they have won 6 out of seven matches so far in the tournament. They lost their only game to arch-rivals Pakistan but Sri Lanka knocked them in the semis to make their way to the grand finale.

The tournament brought to the fore India’s depth as the younger crop of players has shouldered the burden of taking the team to the final without any tangible contribution from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

For India, Jemimah’s newfound consistency and Deepti’s dependability with both bat and the ball has been the hallmark. Shafali, who had a poor run prior to the tournament, also found her bearings with the bat and is also bowling some mean leg breaks.

Thus, Sri Lanka might find it extremely difficult to upset the Indian applecart although in the last edition in Malaysia, four years back, Bangladesh did shock the favourites in the final.

Ahead of the much-awaited Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup final match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup final match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup final match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here