India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Jemimah, Hemalatha Shine as India Women Win by 41 Runs

The last four wickets fell too quickly and India wrapped up the game with 10 balls to spare. Dayalan Hemalatha came into the attack in the 17th over and removed Oshadi Ranasinghe and Sugandika Kumari in the first 4 balls. She returned in the penultimate over to hit the final nail in the coffin, getting Achini Kulasuriya stumped by Richa Ghosh.

After Jemimah Rodrigues’ magnificent 76-run knock, it was Hemalatha who made a late entry and stunned the Lankans to the core. The latter was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 15 in 2.2 overs. On the other hand, Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar picked up 2 wickets apiece.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera top-scored with 30 off 32 while opener Harshita Madavi contributed with 26 off 20 balls. Oshadi Ranasinghe (11) was the third Lankan batter who scored in double digits.