India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Live Score 2nd ODI: IND Aim to Close Out Series in Kolkata

Gardens, provides a chance for the others who missed out scoring big in the series opener which was played on a flat wicket. Despite the nature of the surface, India bowlers reduced Sri Lanka to 206/8 while defending 373. It took a fighting century from SL captain Dasun Shanaka to reduce the defeat margin.

When will the 2nd ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played?’

The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on January 12, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match India vs Sri Lanka be played?

The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the second ODI match India vs Sri Lanka begin?

The second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match?

India vs Sri Lanka second ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

