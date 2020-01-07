India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Indore: IND Look for Winning Start

Hello and welcome to the live blog for the T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. The first game was rained out in Guwahati and both sides will look to register the first blow in what now becomes a two match series. The weather is expected to hold up today so one should get a cracking contest. Stay tuned!
17:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. The first game was rained out in Guwahati and both sides will look to register the first blow in what now becomes a two match series. The weather is expected to hold up today so one should get a cracking contest. Stay tuned!
17:49 (IST)
Sri Lankan team is ranked seventh in T20s, eighth in ODIs and sixth in Test cricket. Their opponents, India, on the other hand, are fifth in T20s, second in ODIs and sit atop the table for five-day format. "They (India) are very good. In world cricket, India is at the top of the rank. So, as a team we will try to do what we can do in the middle. We back our strengths," he said after the first T20 of the three-match series was washed out here on Sunday night.
17:42 (IST)
The Sri Lanka cricket team is going through a transition phase, struggling to replace stalwarts such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. "I didn't play consistent Test cricket but in white ball cricket, I played last series in Australia. There I played well but not upto the mark. So I will try to do my best in this series. We need to play together as a team. Obviously the senior players will have to pull up their socks. They will have to do much better but at the same time the good thing is we have some young bowlers and batsmen in the squad," Perera said.
17:35 (IST)
The only T20 international played at the Holkar Stadium was lit up by Rohit Sharma, who scored an unbelievable 118 runs in 43 balls while opening in the first innings, reaching his century in 35 balls and equaling the record for the fastest T20I century. The match itself saw 31 sixes, ten of those hit by Rohit Sharma who helped India to a total of 260/5 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul too scored 89 off 49 balls, and Sri Lanka had a mountain to climb from the get-go. Upul Tharanga (47) and Kusal Perera (77), along side Niroshan Dickwella (25) were the only batsmen to get into double-digits, as the Lankans folded on 172 with 17.2 overs bowled.
17:28 (IST)
There was enough indication in Guwahati that India will not be tinkering too much with their line up, especially in the batting. The Sri Lanka series could have perhaps be seen as a chance to give Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson a run, but that wasn't to be, at least in the first game. India stuck to the order they have been using in recent series, with Shikhar Dhawan coming in for Rohit being the only notable, and obvious, change. Thus India are making it clear that their first choice batsmen are more or less fixed. The onus is now on Dhawan to fight for a spot, given KL Rahul has been in fine form and Rohit will take back his spot once he returns. Virat Kohli called the decision between Rahul and Dhawan a tough one to make, and both players will be looking to make that tougher in the remaining two matches. The pitch in Indore will give both the license to attack.
17:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. The first game was rained out in Guwahati and both sides will look to register the first blow in what now becomes a two match series. The weather is expected to hold up today so one should get a cracking contest. Stay tuned!
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Indore: IND Look for Winning Start
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. The first game was rained out in Guwahati and both sides will look to register the first blow in what now becomes a two match series. The weather is expected to hold up today so one should get a cracking contest. Stay tuned!
17:49 (IST)
Sri Lankan team is ranked seventh in T20s, eighth in ODIs and sixth in Test cricket. Their opponents, India, on the other hand, are fifth in T20s, second in ODIs and sit atop the table for five-day format. "They (India) are very good. In world cricket, India is at the top of the rank. So, as a team we will try to do what we can do in the middle. We back our strengths," he said after the first T20 of the three-match series was washed out here on Sunday night.
17:42 (IST)
The Sri Lanka cricket team is going through a transition phase, struggling to replace stalwarts such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. "I didn't play consistent Test cricket but in white ball cricket, I played last series in Australia. There I played well but not upto the mark. So I will try to do my best in this series. We need to play together as a team. Obviously the senior players will have to pull up their socks. They will have to do much better but at the same time the good thing is we have some young bowlers and batsmen in the squad," Perera said.
17:35 (IST)
The only T20 international played at the Holkar Stadium was lit up by Rohit Sharma, who scored an unbelievable 118 runs in 43 balls while opening in the first innings, reaching his century in 35 balls and equaling the record for the fastest T20I century. The match itself saw 31 sixes, ten of those hit by Rohit Sharma who helped India to a total of 260/5 in their 20 overs. KL Rahul too scored 89 off 49 balls, and Sri Lanka had a mountain to climb from the get-go. Upul Tharanga (47) and Kusal Perera (77), along side Niroshan Dickwella (25) were the only batsmen to get into double-digits, as the Lankans folded on 172 with 17.2 overs bowled.
17:28 (IST)
There was enough indication in Guwahati that India will not be tinkering too much with their line up, especially in the batting. The Sri Lanka series could have perhaps be seen as a chance to give Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson a run, but that wasn't to be, at least in the first game. India stuck to the order they have been using in recent series, with Shikhar Dhawan coming in for Rohit being the only notable, and obvious, change. Thus India are making it clear that their first choice batsmen are more or less fixed. The onus is now on Dhawan to fight for a spot, given KL Rahul has been in fine form and Rohit will take back his spot once he returns. Virat Kohli called the decision between Rahul and Dhawan a tough one to make, and both players will be looking to make that tougher in the remaining two matches. The pitch in Indore will give both the license to attack.
17:18 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. The first game was rained out in Guwahati and both sides will look to register the first blow in what now becomes a two match series. The weather is expected to hold up today so one should get a cracking contest. Stay tuned!
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020
SL v INDIndore HCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMABridgetown All Fixtures
Team Rankings