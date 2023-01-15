IND vs SL, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Will Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan Get Opportunity; Toss Upcoming

Live now
Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 12:52 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, India
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Updates: With a 2-0 lead in the pocket, Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to affect a series whitewash when they take the field against Sri Lanka in the third and the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. For Sri Lanka, who have been outwitted in the matches at Guwahati and Kolkata despite showing some fight, ending the tour on a high with a victory will be on their minds. Read More
A bit of cloud here and there but no interruption is expected for the game day. The bowlers will get assistance at the venue but batters will also enjoy the shorter boundaries.
The team management can get the services of Washington Sundar in place of Axar Patel who has made himself unavailable for the upcoming New Zealand series. The latter has cited personal commitments for his absence.
Chahal missed out in the Kolkata ODI due to a minor injury which created a chance for his partner Kuldeep Yadav. But in the final ODI, the management has the window to bring both of them back, given the fitness of Chahal.
With the series already in their pocket, India have a chance to test their bench strength. That means, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan could make their way in the line-up and Shami could also be rested.
1st ODI: India win by 67 runs in Guwahati
2nd ODI: India win by 4 wickets in Kolkata
Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana
Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh
Hello and welcome to the live updates of 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
In India’s build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be held in the country in October and November, they have done fairly well. Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli did very well with the bat in Guwahati.
At Kolkata, wicket-keeper-batter K.L. Rahul showed that he can be a reliable batter at number five when he shared vital stands with Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in acing a chase of 216.
With the series already in the bag, it remains to be seen if India can experiment by getting Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in the playing eleven at Thiruvananthapuram. In terms of bowling, Kuldeep, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik have been extremely impressive in bamboozling the Sri Lankan batters.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shone, but in patches. In Guwahati, Pathum Nissanka scored 72, Dhananjaya de Silva made a 40-ball 47, and Dasun Shanaka smashed an unbeaten 102. At Kolkata, Kusal Mendis and debutant Nuwanidu Fernando did well, but despite some lofty lower-order hits, Sri Lanka weren’t up to the mark with the bat.
With the ball, their bowlers did put up a much-improved performance in Kolkata after conceding 373 in Guwahati. But they were unable to dislodge Rahul from the crease and were guilty of giving away many extras which did play a role in their being unable to save the series.
Here’s everything you need to know about the IND vs SL 3rd ODI.
When will the 3rd ODI India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?
The game will be played on January 15, Sunday.
Where will the 3rd ODI India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
What time will the 3rd ODI India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?
The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?
India vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?
India vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
