India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Pune: Bumrah and Co Look for Early Wickets

Well, what a finish by India! Shardul Thakur has smashed 22 off 8 balls, including a six and a four in the last over. Pandey ends with 31 off 18, and India go past 200. They have 201/6 in 20 overs. A superb finish after the middle overs struggle.
20:27 (IST)
WICKET! And Washington Sundar goes first ball. Soft dismissal, guiding a short ball straight to third man. FIrst-ball duck there for Washington.
20:25 (IST)
WICKET! Kohli is run out, trying for a second run after flicking to the deep. There was no chance of a second run there but he has attempted and perished. A speedbreaker for India once again. 164/5 in the 18th.
20:19 (IST)
Hasaranga has finished a spell of 4-0-27-1. Sandakan was costlier, giving 35 runs but bagged 3 wickets. As I type that, Kohli has smashed a beautiful straight six off Mathews, taking India to 150 in the 17th over.
20:06 (IST)
COLLAPSE! Iyer starts with a boundary and then falls next ball, popping a simple return catch to Sandakan. India in a bit of bother now at 122 for 4, but Kohli enters. When was the last time he batted at No. 6?
20:03 (IST)
WICKET! Now Rahul falls. Sandakan gets him stumped. Good ball that, pulling the length back and turning it away from Rahul. He was beaten completely and stumped by inches. India 118 for 3 in the 13th over.
20:01 (IST)
FIFTY for Rahul. Has gone about his work silently at the other end. Gets there in only 34 balls. Has to take the innings forward now after the two quick wickets.
19:58 (IST)
WICKET! Anti climax for Samson after the first ball six. Hasaranga bowls a googly and Samson misses it, is trapped lbw. Ponders a review but doesn't take it. 6 off 2 is all he manages.
19:55 (IST)
Sanju Samson is the next man in, and he blasts his first ball for six! What a start. Clean strike over long off. Terrific.
19:52 (IST)
WICKET! And Dhawan's gone. Looks to slog sweep Sandakan but hits it flat and straight to Shanaka at deep mid. Hit that well but found the fielder. He's gone for 52 off 36.
19:50 (IST)
And Dhawan gets to his fifty. After 15 T20I innings. Much needed one, that. And he's got there off 34 balls. Struggled initially but has found his touch now.
19:49 (IST)
Dhawan breaks the bit of shackles with a six over deep mid off Hasaranga, the legspinner. India 92/0 in 10, Dhawan 1 away from a much needed half century.
19:32 (IST)
Dhawan has found his touch, looks like. Back to back boundaries off Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over and he races into the 30s. India 62/0 at the end of the Power Play.
19:27 (IST)
Malinga bowls his third over, searching for a wicket. But he ends up conceding 13 runs, with Dhawan finding the boundary twice, once through an outside edge.
19:18 (IST)
Dhawan is struggling for form and touch, looking to attack every ball but not connecting well. Rahul on the other hand has looked sublime. A quiet over from Malinga, only four runs. India 26/0 in 3.
19:12 (IST)
More agony for Mathews the bowler, as Rahul finds the fence twice in the last two balls, both through the off side. India are up and running, at 22 for 0 in 2 overs. A repeat of the Wankhede T20I against West Indies?
19:09 (IST)
CATCH DROPPED! They had a man at deep square leg for Dhawan's flick, but the fielder has failed to hold on. Dhawan fell right into the trap but Dasun Shanaka midjudged it coming forward, and then trying to jump. But the ball burst through his fingers to the boundary.
19:06 (IST)
Good start for India, with KL Rahul finding the fence in the last ball of the first over. Dhawan has faced two balls (one of them a wide) and charged down both occasions. Let's see if he can maintain the attacking mode.
18:58 (IST)
All set for the game. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul with the bat. Lasith Malinga with the ball. Big game for Dhawan!
Malinga said he wants his batsmen to step up, particularly the top three. They've got a couple of changes, bringing in Angelo Mathews into the XI.
Virat Kohli said he would have batted first anyway, given that's an area India are trying to improve. India have three changes. Kuldeep, Dube and Pant miss out. Chahal, Pandey and Samson come in. An opportunity for the batting bench then.
18:31 (IST)
TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Pune: Bumrah and Co Look for Early Wickets
India vs Sri Lanka (T20)
IND vs SL Cricket Scorecard (T20)
3rd T20I, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 January, 2020
India
201/6
(20.0) RR 10.05
Sri Lanka
3/0
(0.4) RR 4.5
Well, what a finish by India! Shardul Thakur has smashed 22 off 8 balls, including a six and a four in the last over. Pandey ends with 31 off 18, and India go past 200. They have 201/6 in 20 overs. A superb finish after the middle overs struggle.
WICKET! And Washington Sundar goes first ball. Soft dismissal, guiding a short ball straight to third man. FIrst-ball duck there for Washington.
WICKET! Kohli is run out, trying for a second run after flicking to the deep. There was no chance of a second run there but he has attempted and perished. A speedbreaker for India once again. 164/5 in the 18th.
Hasaranga has finished a spell of 4-0-27-1. Sandakan was costlier, giving 35 runs but bagged 3 wickets. As I type that, Kohli has smashed a beautiful straight six off Mathews, taking India to 150 in the 17th over.
COLLAPSE! Iyer starts with a boundary and then falls next ball, popping a simple return catch to Sandakan. India in a bit of bother now at 122 for 4, but Kohli enters. When was the last time he batted at No. 6?
WICKET! Now Rahul falls. Sandakan gets him stumped. Good ball that, pulling the length back and turning it away from Rahul. He was beaten completely and stumped by inches. India 118 for 3 in the 13th over.
FIFTY for Rahul. Has gone about his work silently at the other end. Gets there in only 34 balls. Has to take the innings forward now after the two quick wickets.
WICKET! Anti climax for Samson after the first ball six. Hasaranga bowls a googly and Samson misses it, is trapped lbw. Ponders a review but doesn't take it. 6 off 2 is all he manages.
Sanju Samson is the next man in, and he blasts his first ball for six! What a start. Clean strike over long off. Terrific.
WICKET! And Dhawan's gone. Looks to slog sweep Sandakan but hits it flat and straight to Shanaka at deep mid. Hit that well but found the fielder. He's gone for 52 off 36.
And Dhawan gets to his fifty. After 15 T20I innings. Much needed one, that. And he's got there off 34 balls. Struggled initially but has found his touch now.
Dhawan breaks the bit of shackles with a six over deep mid off Hasaranga, the legspinner. India 92/0 in 10, Dhawan 1 away from a much needed half century.
Dhawan has found his touch, looks like. Back to back boundaries off Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over and he races into the 30s. India 62/0 at the end of the Power Play.
Malinga bowls his third over, searching for a wicket. But he ends up conceding 13 runs, with Dhawan finding the boundary twice, once through an outside edge.
Dhawan is struggling for form and touch, looking to attack every ball but not connecting well. Rahul on the other hand has looked sublime. A quiet over from Malinga, only four runs. India 26/0 in 3.
More agony for Mathews the bowler, as Rahul finds the fence twice in the last two balls, both through the off side. India are up and running, at 22 for 0 in 2 overs. A repeat of the Wankhede T20I against West Indies?
CATCH DROPPED! They had a man at deep square leg for Dhawan's flick, but the fielder has failed to hold on. Dhawan fell right into the trap but Dasun Shanaka midjudged it coming forward, and then trying to jump. But the ball burst through his fingers to the boundary.
Good start for India, with KL Rahul finding the fence in the last ball of the first over. Dhawan has faced two balls (one of them a wide) and charged down both occasions. Let's see if he can maintain the attacking mode.
All set for the game. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul with the bat. Lasith Malinga with the ball. Big game for Dhawan!
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(capt), Lahiru Kumara
Malinga said he wants his batsmen to step up, particularly the top three. They've got a couple of changes, bringing in Angelo Mathews into the XI.
Virat Kohli said he would have batted first anyway, given that's an area India are trying to improve. India have three changes. Kuldeep, Dube and Pant miss out. Chahal, Pandey and Samson come in. An opportunity for the batting bench then.
TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
18:26 (IST)All set.
