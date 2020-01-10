Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 3rd T20I Match at Pune: Bumrah and Co Look for Early Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 10, 2020, 8:47 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka (T20)

LIVE

IND vs SL Cricket Scorecard (T20)

3rd T20I, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 January, 2020

India

201/6

(20.0) RR 10.05

India India Captain
v/s
Sri Lanka need 201 runs in 117 balls at 10.30 rpo
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Captain
Sri Lanka

3/0

(0.4) RR 4.5

  • 20:40 (IST)

    Well, what a finish by India! Shardul Thakur has smashed 22 off 8 balls, including a six and a four in the last over. Pandey ends with 31 off 18, and India go past 200. They have 201/6 in 20 overs. A superb finish after the middle overs struggle.

  • 20:27 (IST)

    WICKET! And Washington Sundar goes first ball. Soft dismissal, guiding a short ball straight to third man. FIrst-ball duck there for Washington.

  • 20:25 (IST)

    WICKET! Kohli is run out, trying for a second run after flicking to the deep. There was no chance of a second run there but he has attempted and perished. A speedbreaker for India once again. 164/5 in the 18th.

  • 20:19 (IST)

    Hasaranga has finished a spell of 4-0-27-1. Sandakan was costlier, giving 35 runs but bagged 3 wickets. As I type that, Kohli has smashed a beautiful straight six off Mathews, taking India to 150 in the 17th over.

  • 20:06 (IST)

    COLLAPSE! Iyer starts with a boundary and then falls next ball, popping a simple return catch to Sandakan. India in a bit of bother now at 122 for 4, but Kohli enters. When was the last time he batted at No. 6?

  • 20:03 (IST)

    WICKET! Now Rahul falls. Sandakan gets him stumped. Good ball that, pulling the length back and turning it away from Rahul. He was beaten completely and stumped by inches. India 118 for 3 in the 13th over.

  • 20:01 (IST)

    FIFTY for Rahul. Has gone about his work silently at the other end. Gets there in only 34 balls. Has to take the innings forward now after the two quick wickets.

  • 19:58 (IST)

    WICKET! Anti climax for Samson after the first ball six. Hasaranga bowls a googly and Samson misses it, is trapped lbw. Ponders a review but doesn't take it. 6 off 2 is all he manages.

  • 19:55 (IST)

    Sanju Samson is the next man in, and he blasts his first ball for six! What a start. Clean strike over long off. Terrific.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    WICKET! And Dhawan's gone. Looks to slog sweep Sandakan but hits it flat and straight to Shanaka at deep mid. Hit that well but found the fielder. He's gone for 52 off 36.

  • 19:50 (IST)

    And Dhawan gets to his fifty. After 15 T20I innings. Much needed one, that. And he's got there off 34 balls. Struggled initially but has found his touch now.

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Dhawan breaks the bit of shackles with a six over deep mid off Hasaranga, the legspinner. India 92/0 in 10, Dhawan 1 away from a much needed half century.

  • 19:32 (IST)

    Dhawan has found his touch, looks like. Back to back boundaries off Lahiru Kumara in the sixth over and he races into the 30s. India 62/0 at the end of the Power Play.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Malinga bowls his third over, searching for a wicket. But he ends up conceding 13 runs, with Dhawan finding the boundary twice, once through an outside edge.

  • 19:18 (IST)

    Dhawan is struggling for form and touch, looking to attack every ball but not connecting well. Rahul on the other hand has looked sublime. A quiet over from Malinga, only four runs. India 26/0 in 3.

  • 19:12 (IST)

    More agony for Mathews the bowler, as Rahul finds the fence twice in the last two balls, both through the off side. India are up and running, at 22 for 0 in 2 overs. A repeat of the Wankhede T20I against West Indies?

  • 19:09 (IST)

    CATCH DROPPED! They had a man at deep square leg for Dhawan's flick, but the fielder has failed to hold on. Dhawan fell right into the trap but Dasun Shanaka midjudged it coming forward, and then trying to jump. But the ball burst through his fingers to the boundary.

  • 19:06 (IST)

    Good start for India, with KL Rahul finding the fence in the last ball of the first over. Dhawan has faced two balls (one of them a wide) and charged down both occasions. Let's see if he can maintain the attacking mode.

  • 18:58 (IST)

    All set for the game. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul with the bat. Lasith Malinga with the ball. Big game for Dhawan!

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(capt), Lahiru Kumara

  • 18:40 (IST)

    Malinga said he wants his batsmen to step up, particularly the top three. They've got a couple of changes, bringing in Angelo Mathews into the XI.
    Virat Kohli said he would have batted first anyway, given that's an area India are trying to improve. India have three changes. Kuldeep, Dube and Pant miss out. Chahal, Pandey and Samson come in. An opportunity for the batting bench then.

  • 18:31 (IST)

    TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

Will India look to test their bench strength in the third and final Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka, or still to their winning combination? That will be the focus in the lead up to Friday's game in Pune. The short three-match series was shortened even further with rain washing out the Guwahati T20I. India won the second match in Indore in a convincing fashion, leaving only one match in the series.

Given India's dominance in the game and Sri Lanka's struggles with inexperience, the third game could be a good opportunity for India to try out the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson, who have been trying hard to break into the batting order. India cannot lose the series and might use the chance to test their combinations for the T20 World Cup. The batting order is more or less set, barring the choice at the top of the order between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander made a 29-ball 32 in the previous match, and it looks like the decision is heading Rahul's way for the future.

India promoted Shreyas Iyer to the top and he made use of the chance with a 26-ball 34. Will India rest him for this game and give one of Pandey or Samson a chance? India have been trying out different combinations in the bowling unit. The absence of senior pacers has opened the doors for Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to make an impression, which they did in the previous game by sharing five wickets among themselves. Saini was the Man of the Match for his brilliant spell of 2 for 18.

The most impressive aspect of Saini's bowling was his change of pace and lengths. He got wickets with a yorker and a sharp bouncer, and also used the slower ball effectively. His fastest ball clocked more than 150 kmph! Jasprit Bumrah did not have the best of outings in his comeback game on Tuesday, conceding 32 runs for one wicket in four overs. However, it wasn't unexpected that he would be rusty given his lengthy period off the game due to back injury. With the nerves sure to have settled, Bumrah will fancy himself to lead the attack once again.

With Sri Lanka having several left-handers, spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2-38) and Washington Sundar (1-29) are likely well retain their place, which effectively means that Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal will have to sit out. Sri Lanka's batsmen will have to make their starts count, which they were not able to do in the previous game. The top three batsmen crossed 20 but none could make it big, with Kusal Perera's 34 being the highest. Mind you, this was on a good batting pitch in Indore.

Isuru Udana being ruled out of the game after injuring himself during warm-up will also be a setback that Sri Lanka have to cross. They could go in with the experience of Angelo Mathews, who wasn't picked in the previous match. Sri Lanka can take inspiration from the last time they played a T20I in Pune, in 2016. Coming in as underdogs, Sri Lanka bowled India out for 101 before winning comfortably. They'll have to lift their game remarkably to produce an encore.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.

