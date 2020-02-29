India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Lanka Opt to Bat

Harmanpreet Kaur: It's a good opportunity to chase. It's good for us. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are doing quite well, we don't want to try anything else. We are winning, we need to keep doing the right things.
09:10 (IST)
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
09:05 (IST)
TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat. Meanwhile, India have gone with the same XI.
08:53 (IST)
Hello and welcome to India's final Group A match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Having qualified for the semis already India would just like to keep the winning momentum going.
09:16 (IST)
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani
India defeated New Zealand by three runs to seal their spot in the semi-finals with a group game -- against Sri Lanka -- still left. Her 46 runs against New Zealand took her tournament tally to 114 after three innings and at the age of just 16, she has already scripted a new record. No player has ever scored more runs at a higher strike rate at a single World Cup than the teenage prodigy with 172.72.
08:56 (IST)
Judging by their tournament scorecards so far in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, India don't need to worry about the future of their batting order. They have their own talented teenager in their ranks in Shafali Verma, who has taken the world by storm with her fearless opening displays in each of India's three wins.
08:53 (IST)
Hello and welcome to India's final Group A match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Having qualified for the semis already India would just like to keep the winning momentum going.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Lanka Opt to Bat
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score and latest updates of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 today's match that includes ball by ball commentary, cricket scorecard, live updates and much more.
Sri Lanka Women vs India Women (T20)
LIVE
SLW vs INDW Cricket Scorecard (T20)
Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 February, 2020
Sri Lanka Women
0/0
(0.0) RR 0.00
India Women
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Umesha Thimashini, Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene(w), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Sathya Sandeepani, Udeshika Prabodhani
India defeated New Zealand by three runs to seal their spot in the semi-finals with a group game -- against Sri Lanka -- still left. Her 46 runs against New Zealand took her tournament tally to 114 after three innings and at the age of just 16, she has already scripted a new record. No player has ever scored more runs at a higher strike rate at a single World Cup than the teenage prodigy with 172.72.
08:56 (IST)
Judging by their tournament scorecards so far in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, India don't need to worry about the future of their batting order. They have their own talented teenager in their ranks in Shafali Verma, who has taken the world by storm with her fearless opening displays in each of India's three wins.
08:53 (IST)
Hello and welcome to India's final Group A match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Having qualified for the semis already India would just like to keep the winning momentum going.
