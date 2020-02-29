Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Lanka Opt to Bat

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score and latest updates of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 today's match that includes ball by ball commentary, cricket scorecard, live updates and much more.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 29, 2020, 9:16 AM IST

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women (T20)

LIVE

SLW vs INDW Cricket Scorecard (T20)

Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 February, 2020

Sri Lanka Women

0/0

(0.0) RR 0.00

Sri Lanka Women Sri Lanka Women Captain
v/s
Toss won by Sri Lanka Women (decided to bat)
India Women India Women Captain
India Women

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Harmanpreet Kaur: It's a good opportunity to chase. It's good for us. We are sticking with the same players that played in the last match. We are doing quite well, we don't want to try anything else. We are winning, we need to keep doing the right things.

  • 09:10 (IST)

    India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • 09:05 (IST)

    TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat. Meanwhile, India have gone with the same XI.

  • 08:53 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to India's final Group A match against Sri Lanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Having qualified for the semis already India would just like to keep the winning momentum going.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: Lanka Opt to Bat

India vs Sri Lanka, Latest Updates:TOSS: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat. Meanwhile, India have gone with the same XI.

PREVIEW: The Indian women's team couldn't have asked for a better outcome in the group stages of the ICC T20 World Cup, having beaten hosts Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand which helped their secure the semis berth. Now the Indian eves will be up against Sri Lanka in their final group A game on Saturday, and would like to end on a high, winning all their matches. While India beat Australia by 17 runs in the tournament opener, they defeated Bangladesh by 18 runs before eking out a narrow four-run victory over the White Ferns on Thursday.

Despite the scintillating wins, India have a lot to ponder upon, especially their batting. While the 16-year-old Shafali Verma has impressed one and all with her exceptional power-hitting, none of the other batsmen have been up to the mark. Their strike-rates have been questionable too. In all the previous three outings, India failed to put on big scores on the board. They managed just 132 runs against Australia, 142 against Bangladesh and 133 vs New Zealand.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Veda Krishnamurthy and Harmanpreet Kaur haven't been at their best in their tournament. Skipper Harmanpreet has rued the inability of her batters to capitalise on good starts and cautioned them against making "silly mistakes" in the knock-out rounds. "It's a great feeling when your team performs day in day out. Still we made the same mistakes after a good first 10 overs, we got a good start but couldn't carry the momentum," Kaur had said.

"We can't make silly mistakes with harder games coming up. Shafali (Verma) is giving us good starts, her initial runs are crucial for us," she added. Having made it to the knockouts already, India might be tempted to give a chance to Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh, who might just add strength to the middle order. Bowling, on the other hand has emerged as India's stronger suit.

In all of India's wins, it is the bowlers who have snatched victories for the team. Against Sri Lanka, who have failed to win a single game in the tournament so far, the bowlers won't face much of a problem. Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav has been the star bowler for the team, having bagged eight wickets in three games. She would like to increase her wickets tally in the tournament.

She has been complimented well by the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma and fast bowler Shikha Pandey, who have taken wickets at crucial junctures for the team. Come the match against Sri Lanka, India would like to iron out the glitches from their previous performances.

