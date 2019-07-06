India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Leeds: IND Eye Top Spot With Victory

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game between India and Sri Lanka. The game at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep. While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites.
13:05 (IST)
14:02 (IST)
Karthik said despite being benched for the initial few games, the team management gave him clarity on his role. He also explained that his preparation was the same whether he was in the XI or not."They've been very clear on what my role has been. When I go in at No. 7, I need to judge this -- assess the situation of the game and then play accordingly," he said. "If obviously we need to cross the line when we're batting second, then I need to pace myself accordingly. If you're batting first, then make sure we get to the par score that's required. They've made it clear that this is where I'll be batting, and my role is to make sure, whatever the situation is, assess it and do the best that I can.
13:51 (IST)
Karthik has played only one match in this World Cup, against Bangladesh on Tuesday. It was the World Cup debut for the 34-year-old who began his ODI career in 2004.
"I've been around for 15 years. So to play that game, I really am happy first. I've been to the World Cup in 2007, which actually didn't go as well as we had planned," he said. "And for me to come here and sit out the initial bit and then get a chance - against Bangladesh - was something that I was really looking forward to. I'm really happy. I think it's a very important phase of this tournament. And I'd like to do the best I can moving forward for Team India."
13:41 (IST)
"First up is Sri Lanka. I think there's a few things a few players would want to achieve personally and as a team as well," he said. "We'd definitely want to play the best game that we can. But having said that, I think at the back of our minds we do have the semifinal on mind. I think that's a big game for us. For all the four teams that qualify, it's going to be a massive game. But having said that, I think we're professional enough to go out there against Sri Lanka and play a very clinical game.
13:36 (IST)
Tick personal boxes of preparation ahead of the semifinal, but focus firmly on putting up a clinical show against Sri Lanka. That would be India's mantra going into Saturday's game at Leeds, according to Dinesh Karthik. Karthik said the semifinal is on the back of their minds. "First up is Sri Lanka. I think there's a few things a few players would want to achieve personally and as a team as well," he said.
13:33 (IST)
Even as Shastri was seen moving his wrist and fingers to explain the movements, Dhoni could be seen listening to the former India all-rounder with utmost attention. The chat lasted for close to 20 minutes before Dhoni walked off to check the pitch as Shastri made his way to the dressing room at the Headingley Cricket Ground. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had recently brought up the point of Dhoni struggling in the middle overs - especially when the slower bowlers are on - and had questioned his performance in the game against Afghanistan.
13:28 (IST)
For all talks of his gritty knocks as an opener and his brilliant man-management skills, what many forget is how useful a left-arm spinner current India coach Ravi Shastri was in his playing days. With 151 wickets in Test cricket and 129 wickets in ODIs, Shastri definitely knew a thing or two about spinning a web over opposition batsmen. And on Friday, it was none other than M.S. Dhoni who was seen having a long chat with the coach on playing spinners. Walking up to Shastri after a longish session at the nets on a day when the Men in Blue opted for an optional training session, Dhoni was understood to be discussing playing spin bowlers as Shastri could be seen turning his wrists to explain the revolutions that a spinner gives to the seam as also the rip which helps in getting them drift in the air.
13:19 (IST)
As important as the result is, India will be focused on addressing some important issues going into the knockouts. Much of that revolves around their middle order's form. In their last match against Bangladesh, India's openers added 180 in 29 overs but the team ended with only 314 for 9. A similar story unfolded against England too, when the middle order couldn't finish strong after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed.
13:10 (IST)
Having struggled right through the tournament, this will be Lanka's ultimate chance to redeem themselves when they take on Virat Kohli's men at Headingley. More than the lack of ability, it has been a case of lack of consistency as the Lankan players have shown individual brilliance in phases.
13:05 (IST)
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Leeds: IND Eye Top Spot With Victory
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
14:02 (IST)
13:51 (IST)
13:41 (IST)
13:36 (IST)
13:33 (IST)
13:28 (IST)
13:19 (IST)
13:10 (IST)
13:05 (IST)
