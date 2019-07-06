starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Leeds: IND Eye Top Spot With Victory

Cricketnext Staff | July 6, 2019, 1:28 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game between India and Sri Lanka. The game at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep. While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites.

14:02 (IST)

Karthik said despite being benched for the initial few games, the team management gave him clarity on his role. He also explained that his preparation was the same whether he was in the XI or not."They've been very clear on what my role has been. When I go in at No. 7, I need to judge this -- assess the situation of the game and then play accordingly," he said. "If obviously we need to cross the line when we're batting second, then I need to pace myself accordingly. If you're batting first, then make sure we get to the par score that's required. They've made it clear that this is where I'll be batting, and my role is to make sure, whatever the situation is, assess it and do the best that I can.

13:51 (IST)

Karthik has played only one match in this World Cup, against Bangladesh on Tuesday. It was the World Cup debut for the 34-year-old who began his ODI career in 2004.
"I've been around for 15 years. So to play that game, I really am happy first. I've been to the World Cup in 2007, which actually didn't go as well as we had planned," he said. "And for me to come here and sit out the initial bit and then get a chance - against Bangladesh - was something that I was really looking forward to. I'm really happy. I think it's a very important phase of this tournament. And I'd like to do the best I can moving forward for Team India."

13:41 (IST)

"First up is Sri Lanka. I think there's a few things a few players would want to achieve personally and as a team as well," he said. "We'd definitely want to play the best game that we can. But having said that, I think at the back of our minds we do have the semifinal on mind. I think that's a big game for us. For all the four teams that qualify, it's going to be a massive game. But having said that, I think we're professional enough to go out there against Sri Lanka and play a very clinical game.

13:36 (IST)

Tick personal boxes of preparation ahead of the semifinal, but focus firmly on putting up a clinical show against Sri Lanka. That would be India's mantra going into Saturday's game at Leeds, according to Dinesh Karthik.  Karthik said the semifinal is on the back of their minds. "First up is Sri Lanka. I think there's a few things a few players would want to achieve personally and as a team as well," he said.

13:33 (IST)

Even as Shastri was seen moving his wrist and fingers to explain the movements, Dhoni could be seen listening to the former India all-rounder with utmost attention. The chat lasted for close to 20 minutes before Dhoni walked off to check the pitch as Shastri made his way to the dressing room at the Headingley Cricket Ground. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar had recently brought up the point of Dhoni struggling in the middle overs - especially when the slower bowlers are on - and had questioned his performance in the game against Afghanistan.

13:28 (IST)

For all talks of his gritty knocks as an opener and his brilliant man-management skills, what many forget is how useful a left-arm spinner current India coach Ravi Shastri was in his playing days. With 151 wickets in Test cricket and 129 wickets in ODIs, Shastri definitely knew a thing or two about spinning a web over opposition batsmen. And on Friday, it was none other than M.S. Dhoni who was seen having a long chat with the coach on playing spinners. Walking up to Shastri after a longish session at the nets on a day when the Men in Blue opted for an optional training session, Dhoni was understood to be discussing playing spin bowlers as Shastri could be seen turning his wrists to explain the revolutions that a spinner gives to the seam as also the rip which helps in getting them drift in the air. 

13:19 (IST)

As important as the result is, India will be focused on addressing some important issues going into the knockouts. Much of that revolves around their middle order's form. In their last match against Bangladesh, India's openers added 180 in 29 overs but the team ended with only 314 for 9. A similar story unfolded against England too, when the middle order couldn't finish strong after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed.

13:10 (IST)

Having struggled right through the tournament, this will be Lanka's ultimate chance to redeem themselves when they take on Virat Kohli's men at Headingley. More than the lack of ability, it has been a case of lack of consistency as the Lankan players have shown individual brilliance in phases. 

13:05 (IST)

Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big game between India and Sri Lanka. The game at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep. While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Leeds: IND Eye Top Spot With Victory

India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL), ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Match at Leeds Latest Updates: As important as the result is, India will be focused on addressing some important issues going into the knockouts. Much of that revolves around their middle order's form. In their last match against Bangladesh, India's openers added 180 in 29 overs but the team ended with only 314 for 9. A similar story unfolded against England too, when the middle order couldn't finish strong after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed.

India vs Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019 on July 6th (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Live streaming will be available on Hotstar. The match will be played at Headingley, Leeds and will begin at 1500 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs SL).

The game between in-form India and the out-of-form Sri Lanka at the Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday might be a dead rubber of sorts on paper, but a lot is at stake if one digs in deep.

While India can keep chances of finishing the group stages of the 2019 World Cup as the top placed team alive, for Lanka it will be all about bowing out with a win against one of the tournament favourites.

Having struggled right through the tournament, this will be Lanka's ultimate chance to redeem themselves when they take on Virat Kohli's men at Headingley. More than the lack of ability, it has been a case of lack of consistency as the Lankan players have shown individual brilliance in phases.

While Kusal Perera leads the batting chart with 255 runs from six innings, he is followed by Dimuth Karunaratne as the captain has 212 runs to his name. Only three other batsmen have scored in triple figures and that speaks volumes of their failure to adapt.

In the bowling department, Lasith Malinga leads the show with 12 wickets from six games. While three of the players are still stuck with five wickets from six games.

For India, it will again be about cementing the fourth batsmen's slot as they inch closer to the business end. While Rishabh Pant has been given the position with the bat, the others also need to pitch in and support his endeavour.

But the team for now is happy to see him bat at no.4. And if Pant can repose the faith shown in him by the selectors and team management by scoring some runs, that will be the icing on the cake.

The bowling attack too, could wear a tricky look as there were talks of roping in Ravindra Jadeja in place of Dinesh Karthik for the last message. The rest of the bowlers pick themselves.

In fact, such has been the nature of the wickets that captains winnings the toss have not hesitated before deciding to bat first. All in all, it will be a tough battle between two teams from the sub continent.

Squads: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant.

icc world cup 2019Ind vs SLInd vs SL LiveIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka Live StreamingLive Cricket Scorelive scoreMS Dhonirohit sharmasl vs indvirat kohliWorld Cup Live

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more