India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI at Colombo: All Eyes on Skipper Shikhar Dhawan in Series Opener

The news from the centre is that Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have been handed their debut caps and will be playing today.
There will be no compromise in the team’s goal to win the series at the expense of experimentation, he made it clear. “The goal is to win series and the best playing XI will play. Whoever is best spinner will pay. There is no hard and fast rule that we need to play everyone," he said.
Like coach Rahul Dravid, the Indian skipper also said that there is no hard and fast rule that they have to try out each and every player in this series. “No, we haven’t yet decided who and how many we will play," Dhawan replied to a specific question on how many among the six spinners in the squad could get a chance.
While he didn’t divulge the playing XI, Dhawan informed that they have decided on his opening partner for the series. “We have finalised my opening partner and the team as well, which we are going to disclose tomorrow."
“Whoever is playing this series, it is looking at T20 World Cup. Of course, if selectors, Ravi bhai or Virat have some players in mind, we can mutually agree and play that player as this is a good platform. If you want to see someone before World T20, this is the only series you have," the veteran opener said.
“I haven’t had any specific discussion with Virat or Ravi bhai. But I am sure they must have had some sort of discussion with Rahul bhai and selectors and I am sure we would be conveyed that message," Dhawan told mediapersons ahead of the first ODI on Sunday.
Dhawan on Saturday said that his team management would certainly check out if skipper Virat Kohli or coach Ravi Shastri has any specific player in mind going into the big-ticket ICC T20 World Cup.
Hello and welcome to the series opener between India and Sri Lanka. Team India under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan will be fielding a relatively young side and it would be interesting to see how they fare against a not so strong Lankan team.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Ind vs SL 1st ODI Cricket Match Latest Updates:The toss is just minutes away, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the Indian playing XI.
PREVIEW: India and Sri Lanka will clash in a three-match ODI series starting in Colombo from Sunday, the 18th of July. With the main contingent on Test duty in England, it would be a chance for India, under the leadership of Shikhar-Dhawan to showcase the strength in their reserves. A few positions in the lower-middle order and the pace bowling unit are still up for grabs and a good performance in Sri Lanka can elevate the status of a few players. The series also provides the home team with a challenge to test some of their young talent and give tough competition to a highly skilled Indian outfit. India annihilated Sri Lanka in a historic sweep (5-0) the last time they visited the country in 2017. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were India’s stars with the bat in the series. While Kohli amassed 330 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 111.86 with two hundreds, Rohit scored 302 runs at a strike rate of 97.1 also registering two centuries. Jasprit Bumrah created a new record for any series in Sri Lanka bagging a whopping 15 wickets at 11.26 a piece at a brilliant economy rate of 3.9.
India has dominated Sri Lanka over the last decade all over the world and have a 16-4 head to head against their neighbours in the last 20 ODI matches between them. Since the 1st of January, 2011, India has beaten the hosts in 9 of the 10 ODIs they have played against them in Sri Lanka which is a staggering record. India’s second-string XI will go as favourites to win the three-match series against Sri Lanka – such is the talent available in the Indian pool across formats. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are a formidable opening combination as they displayed for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. While the left-hander is one of the all-time greats in the format, the series provides a massive opportunity for Shaw to cement a place as the reserve ODI opener for India. He was in devastating form in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy and the IPL and would be desperate to prove his prowess at the highest level for India. Ishan Kishan is likely to be India’s first-choice keeper for the series and should be slotted at number three. He was in indifferent form in IPL 2021 and this series will give him a good opportunity to roar back into top gear for the country. Suryakumar Yadav is the one to watch out for at Number 4 – a position which is up for grabs and the right-hander has all the ingredients to prosper and own the slot for India.
Manish Pandey might get a last chance to prove his merit at number 5 while Hardik Pandya will be the choice for number 6. The series will be important for the all-rounder and the focus will be as much on his bowling and his destructive hitting with the bat. Brother Krunal Pandya may get in at number 7 while Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya and Rahul Chahar should be the four bowlers in the XI. It would be interesting to see Kumar and Chahar share the white new ball for India as both are big extracts of swing. Kumar has seen a dramatic transformation in his wicket-taking prowess since 2019 and has the best bowling average amongst all pacers in this time-frame. Going by form, it would be surprising if India decides to play the wrist-spinning duo of Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav at least in the series opener.
Possible Playing XI: 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2. Prithvi Shaw, 3. Ishan Kishan, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Manish Pandey, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Krunal Pandya, 8. Deepak Chahar, 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10. Rahul Chahar, 11. Chetan Sakariya
