India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sri Lanka will be hoping to bounce back when they play against India in the final One Day International of the three-match series. The visitors have already lost the series with India leading 2-0. The dead-rubber will be conducted at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Sri Lankan batters need to find the rhythm on Sunday to avoid a series whitewash. They succumbed to pressure in the second ODI and scored only 215 runs. Nuwanidu Fernando was the only player who showed intent by bringing up a fifty.

India did not enjoy a smooth ride while chasing the low score. Sri Lankan bowlers gave a good fight as Lahiru Kumara and Chamika Karunaratne picked early wickets. It was KL Rahul who played a disciplined knock of 64 runs after facing 103 balls to take the hosts home in 43.2 overs.

When will the 3rd ODI India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The game will be played on January 15, Sunday.

Where will the 3rd ODI India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

What time will the 3rd ODI India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

India vs Sri Lanka match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Axar Patel

IND vs SL 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Pathum Nissanka, Dilshan Madushanka

