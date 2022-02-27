India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India notched up their 11th consecutive win in the format as they beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20I of the three-game series in Dharamsala on Saturday. Having sealed the series with a commanding win, the Men in Blue would now be eyeing a whitewash in the dead-rubber third T20I at the same venue on Sunday, February 27. After being asked to bat first, Pathum Nissanka (75 off 53) and captain Dasun Shanaka (unbeaten 47 off 19 deliveries) put up impressive knocks as Sri Lanka put up 183/5. The duo finished the innings in style for the visitors, as Nissanka slammed 11 boundaries in his innings, while the skipper clobbered five sixes and two fours to give the team a final flourish. Chasing the challenging total, the hosts looked in all sorts of trouble after early dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. However, Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 74 off 44 deliveries and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) featured in an 84-run partnership for the third-wicket to put the home team on top. After Samson’s unlucky departure, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s 18-ball-45 blitzkrieg ensured a comfortable win and sealed the series 2-0.

Both sides will be eyeing a win for different reasons, the hosts would look to complete a whitewash, whereas the visitors will aim to salvage some pride before moving to the Test series.

When will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) start?

The third and final Twenty20 International between the two sides will be played on Sunday, February 27.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) be played?

The game will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

What time will the 3rd T20I match India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) begin?

The match will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The game is available to be streamed live on the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SL 3rd T20I, India probable playing XI against Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IND vs SL 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka probable playing XI against India: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara or Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando

