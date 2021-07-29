India vs Sri Lanka: Navdeep Saini Injures Shoulder, Doubtful for Third T20I

India were having a good time but it seems the tide have now changed for the Men in Blue. The Shikhar Dhawan led side, which is already missing key eight players due to Covid-19’s stringent protocol, will now may miss another fast bowler. Yes, Navdeep Saini had sustained a shoulder injury and this may mean that he won’t be available for the third and final T20I against India tonight.

The incident took place during Sri Lanka’s chase last night at Colombo. Saini was fielding at extra cover when he tried to catch a ball hit by Chamika Karunaratne. Although Saini made leapt into the air, he couldn’t reach the ball. Later, he landed on his shoulder and winced in pain.

Things are getting pretty bad for Team India which is now running out of players to say the least. Earlier Krunal Pandya was diagnosed with Covid-19 which also saw a number of players getting isolated. With Saini now getting injured, it needs to be seen how management pulls together a playing eleven.

Sri Lanka Beat India by Four Wickets in Low-scoring Contest to Level Series

A depleted Covid-19-hit India defended resolutely but ultimately the target they set wasn’t enough with Sri Lanka chasing down 133 in 19.4 overs to level the three-match series at one-all with one game remaining. Batting first, India struggled for momentum with Sri Lanka bowlers doing well to keep them quiet, keeping them to a modest 132/5 in the second T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

India’s cricket board (BCCI) said that the eight players in question had tested negative on Wednesday afternoon, but were being asked to isolate as a precaution.Playing with only five frontline batsmen and put into bat, India struggled to get going, with the Sri Lanka spinners taking advantage of a slow wicket that was offering ample turn.

