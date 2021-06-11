India vs Sri Lanka: New Recruit Chetan Sakariya was Expecting Call as a Net Bowler

Team India for its limited-overs series against Sri Lanka has added a few fresh faces — Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, K Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya. These youngsters have been selected keeping in mind the T20 World Cup in October. The most fascinating story has been that of Sakariya.

ALSO READ - Coach Rahul Dravid Reveals Guru Mantra for Success with Budding Players

After suffering a few personal tragedies, he went on to bag an INR 1.2 cr contract with Rajasthan Royals, and now has been drafted into the Indian team. But right after his success in the IPL, his father contracted Covid and passed away.

“I wish my father had been here to see this. He wanted me to play for India. I miss him a lot today. God has made me see ups and downs in a span of one year. It has been a very emotional ride so far,” Sakariya told The Indian Express from Chennai.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Pick Your Strongest India XI For IND-SL Limited-over Series

“I lost my younger brother and a month later I got a big IPL contract. I lost my father last month, and god has handed me an India call-up. I was in the hospital for seven days when my father was battling for his life. This is an irreplaceable void. This one is for my late father and for my mother, who allowed me to continue with my cricket,” the youngster went on.

He did well in the domestic circuit and the IPL, but was he expecting an India call?

ALSO READ - For Virat Kohli & Team an Odd Cricket Season Gets Under Way

“The way people were talking about me after the IPL, I was thinking that now at least I have a chance to be a net bowler for the Indian team. I never expected that I will straightaway be picked in the main squad for Sri Lanka. Now it has happened, I will give my best,” Sakariya said.

Meanwhile, his skipper Sanju Samson expected him to be called for the series. “Sanju bhai was showing more confidence in me than anyone else. In fact, he told me during the IPL that the way I was bowling, an India cap wasn’t far away.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here