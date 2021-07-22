India vs Sri Lanka: New Skipper, Coach & Vice-captain Enjoy Dinner in 'Amazing Company'

India’s miraculous victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI meant that the team won the series, with another match to play. Deepak Chahar played out of his skin to score an unbeaten 69 and take the team to the finish line. Some of the players, after the victory went into celebration mode. Skipper for the series, Shikhar Dhawan posted a picture on Instagram, where he can be seen with coach Rahul Dravid and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, enjoying dinner.

“Beautiful night with amazing company," wrote Dhawan in the caption. The picture also included Nupur Nagar, Bhuvi’s wife.

In the match, apart from Chahar, Bhuvi played a crucial knock of 19 and the duo stitched together 84 runs. In the same match, India were 194/7 at one stage, trying to chase 276. After a quick few wickets, Suryakumar Yadav scored a quickfire 53 from 44 balls, that always kept India in the hunt. Krunal Pandya too chipped in with 30-odd.

Now the third ODI will be played on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chahar’s father recalled a time in 2018, where the former regretted calling himself an all-rounder.

“Humari galti thi (It was our fault). Deepak had filled the form as an allrounder. The allrounder category came late in the day. Rahul went as a bowler. Rahul’s name came early in the auction. Deepak came later. By the time Deepak’s name was called, teams had exhausted a lot of the money otherwise Deepak would have got more than Rs 2 crores,"Lokander Chahar, Deepak’s father, told TOI. “We had an idea that Rahul would draw big bids. It was not a surprise or a fluke that he went for so much,"Lokander, who has coached both Deepak and Rahul in their younger days, said.

