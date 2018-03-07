India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card

It was an ordinary show by the Indians in all the departments. Cricketnext takes a look at the performance of each and every Indian player who played the first T20I.
Shikhar Dhawan: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Opener Shikhar Dhawan was perhaps the lone bright spot for the Indians in the first T20I. The southpaw batsman smashed 90 runs from just 49 deliveries, and struck 6 sixes and as many fours. After losing two partners very early in the innings, Dhawan strung a crucial 95-run partnership with Manish Pandey, and took India to a decent total of 174. He stepped up his game in a tough situation and counter-attacked when the Lankan bowlers were on top.
Rohit Sharma: Rating 0: Verdict: Very Poor
The Indian skipper for the Nidahas Trophy, Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck. His poor form in T20Is on Sri Lankan soil continued as he was removed by Dushmantha Chameera in the very first over. In the seven innings he has played on the Lankan soil, he has managed only 95 runs. It was a bad shot from Rohit as he skied the ball to mid-off fielder Jeevan Mendis, who took a brilliant catch diving backwards. Being the leader of the side, he should have shown a bit more responsibility.
Suresh Raina: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
Sent in to bat early after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Raina played a rash shot early in his innings and was out after scoring just one run. He completely misjudged the a full-toss from Nuwan Pradeep, as the ball hit the middle-stump. His return to the pavilion left Indian team in a spot of bother, as the scoreboard read 9/2 at that point. Usually a handy bowler, Raina bowled 2 overs and gave away 14 runs.
Manish Pandey: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
The middle-order batsman made a useful contribution of 37 runs from 35 deliveries, that settled the Indian innings. Manish, along with Dhawan batted sensibly and bailed the Indian team out of trouble. The Karnataka batsman who played second-fiddle to Dhawan, hit three fours, and a six.
Rishabh Pant: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
Coming into the side as a batsman, Pant failed to impress during his 23-run innings. The left-hander found it tough to middle the ball throughout his stay at the crease. In the 23 balls he faced, he smashed one six, and a four. Had he scored quickly, India would have reached close to 190, which would have a difficult target to chase.
Dinesh Karthik: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
Karthik's stay at the wicket was a short one, but he made it count. The keeper-batsman hit 13 runs from the six balls he faced, and hit two fours in his innings. His little dash towards the end of the innings helped India reach a decent total. Apart from that, he was good behind the stumps and effected a stumping as well, to dismiss Kusal Perera.
Washington Sundar: Rating 6: Verdict: Average
The all-rounder didn't get an opportunity to bat but impressed with the way he bowled. He was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with figures of 2/28 in his four overs. When pacers Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat were leaking runs, he put the brakes on the scoring rate. Also, he got the all important wicket of Kusal Perera.
Vijay Shankar: Rating 4: Verdict: Average
Making his debut in the match, Shankar didn't get a chance to bat. But he bowled two good overs, giving away just 15 runs. When Kusal Perera was on song, the medium-pacer managed to keep things quiet. With this performance, he showed that he will we an important player in the rest of the matches of the series.
Shardul Thakur: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
The pacer from Mumbai didn't have a great game, as he was clobbered for 27 runs in just one over. It wouldn't be wrong to say that it changed the game completely. Having said that, he did try to make a comeback, as he gave away just seven runs in his last two overs.
Jaydev Unadkat: Rating 3: Verdict: Poor
The left-arm pacer was below-par with the ball. He was smashed for 16 runs in an over towards the end of the innings, that helped Sri Lanka chase down the target with ease. The Sri Lankan batsmen picked his slower deliveries well. Going further into the tournament, he will have to come up with a better performance.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating 5: Verdict: Average
The leader of the bowling attack, Chahal once again did well to pick up two wickets. It was largely due to his efforts that India harbored hopes of coming back in the match as he got two wickets in quick succession. He gave away 37 runs in his quota of four overs, something he might want to work on in the next game.
First Published: March 7, 2018, 9:00 AM IST